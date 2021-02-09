MADISON — The North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) has selected Dakota State's Traia Hubbard as its women's indoor Field Athlete-of-the-Week, the fifth edition of the weekly honor was announced Tuesday by the conference office. It was her second time this season that she received the weekly award.
Hubbard had a pair of impressive marks where she captured both throwing titles (weight throw and shot-put) at the Mount Marty Lancer Invitational on Feb. 6.
She broke her own school record in the weight throw by throwing 16.06 meters (52 feet, 8.25 inches) on her third attempt. Her previous career-best was 15.64 meters (51 feet, 3.75 inches) set in the Mount Marty Opener on Jan. 15.
Hubbard's weight throw toss mark currently leads the North Star Athletic Association, as well as the ninth-best toss in the NAIA.
She threw the second-best shot-put mark in DSU women's indoor track & field school history by throwing a career-best 13.55 meters (44 feet, 5.5 inches). Her shot-put mark currently leads the NSAA conference and the fourth-best in the NAIA.
Hubbard holds the school record in the indoor women's shot put with a mark of 45 feet, 11.75 inches, set in the 2020 NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships where she earned her first NAIA All-America status at DSU.
Traia is the daughter of John and Tina Hubbard of Yankton, and a graduate of Gayville-Volin High School. She is a senior exercise science major at Dakota State University.
Dakota State wraps up their regular-season schedule at Mount Marty Last Chance meet this weekend. The women's meet is set for Saturday at Ruth Donohoe Fieldhouse in Yankton.
