VERMILLION — The Sioux Falls Brewers scored in the final four innings, including an eight-run ninth inning, to pull away from the Vermillion Grey Sox in amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
James Borges had four hits and T.J. Miller had three hits, including a home run and a double, to lead Sioux Falls. Jose Martinez also had three hits, including a double. Ian Strum and Jesse Munsterman each had two doubles. Ben Simonsen doubled and singled. Drue Soukup doubled in the win.
Carter Kratz, Nate Robertson and Braden Smutz each doubled and singled for Vermillion. Cole Anderson and Colin Bertram each had a hit for the Grey Sox.
Jeremiah Mauch struck out nine batters in six innings of work for the win. Kalib Mauch struck out seven of the eight batters he faced in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Alex Mogensen took the loss.
SIOUX FALLS 022 002 238 — 19 19 1
VERMILLION 020 000 000 — 2 8 6
Menno 17, Wynot 3
WYNOT, Neb. — Adam Walter reached in five of his six plate appearances, finishing with a home run and two singles, to lead Menno past Wynot 17-3 in amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Dylan Lehr tripled and doubled, driving in a team-high three runs, for Menno. Cody Ulmer, Tyler Milelr and Spence Schulz each had two hits. Macon Oplinger and Caleb Preszler each had a hit in the victory.
Jalen Wieseler had two of Wynot’s five hits. Dawson Sudbeck, Lee Heimes and Kyle Wiepen each had a hit.
Cody Ulmer went the distance in the seven-inning contest for the win. Austin Lange took the loss.
Menno is off until a July 4 home matchup with Freeman. Wynot travels to Irene on Thursday.
MENNO 104 108 3 — 17 12
WYNOT 011 010 0 — 3 5
Cody Ulmer and Adam Walter; Austin Lange, Justin Lange (3), Turner Korth (6) and Kyle Wiepen
Dimock-Emery 15, Lennox 2
EMERY — Tucker Kingsbury went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and five RBI as Dimock-Emery routed Lennox 15-2 in amateur baseball action on Tuesday in Emery.
Sam Arend went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI for Dimock-Emery. Gene Kitchens added a pair of hits in the victory.
Ryan Pingrey had two hits for Lennox.
Three different pitchers threw for Dimock-Emery. J.D. Kirchner took the loss.
LENNOX 010 001 0 — 2 7 0
DIMOCK-EMERY 511 044 X — 15 11 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.