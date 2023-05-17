The 2023 iteration of the South Central League will feature seven teams, including the Yankton Tappers, as league play starts Thursday.
Each team will play 12 league games over a nine-week span with the regular season ending July 9.
The District 6B Tournament will be held July 20-29 in Crofton, while the opening rounds of Class A state is scheduled for Aug. 4-6 in Yankton. The Tappers are Class A, while the rest of the South Central League is Class B.
Each team expressed optimism for the season:
Yankton Tappers
Yankton Tappers manager Mark Ryken is excited for Yankton to host the State Tournament late in July.
“I’m very excited (for the season),” he said. “We should have another solid team.”
Top returning pitchers for the Tappers include Mount Marty pitchers Chris Rofe, Cooper Davis, Shane Miller as well as Kieren Luellman, a Yankton graduate.
“Pitching is what really wins,” Mark Ryken said. “We’ll be fine in the pitching department.”
Rofe is going to pitch for a college league in June, but Mark Ryken is hopeful the Tappers will get him back for the state tournament.
Hitting-wise, the Tappers will have Caid Koletzky, Mitch Gullikson, Devin Gullikson, Rex Ryken, as well as Joe Gokie and Dylan Prouty.
“I hope (Gokie and Prouty) can play Yankton amateur baseball for as long as they can,” Mark Ryken said.
Overall, the Mount Marty connection is beneficial in Mark Ryken’s eyes, as he was encouraged by the success the Lancers (38-15 record) had this season.
“They’ve got players scattered all around the South Central League,” he said. “The majority come and play here. That helps a lot.”
Crofton Bluejays
Manager Ben Hegge, 28, is the oldest player on the team.
“Last year, we had a lot of younger guys get a lot more opportunities,” Hegge said. “It was a good year to gain a lot of experience. This year, we have last year’s whole team back. We’re going to add a couple more pieces and try to revamp things.”
Crofton did not make the district tournament last season.
“That was a kick to the pride so it’s some extra motivation to turn it up a little bit this year,” Hegge said.
Crofton hosts the district tournament this year so that is even more motivation for them to return.
“You want to play well when you host the tournament. We are pumped about it and that makes this season all that more important because you play for the end of the year and the end of the year is going to be played on our home field.”
Freeman Black Sox
With player-manager Jake Weier at the helm, Freeman’s returning players include Weier, Blake Schroedermeier, Owen Feser, Trey Christensen, Jackson Fiegen, Phil Madsen, Chet Peterson, Bailey Sage and Micah Swensen. Carter Arens and Mace Plucker are new members of the team.
“Hopefully, we’ll be a little better than last year,” Weier said.
Weier stated that Freeman has “unfinished business” from last year when the team made it to the district tournament final before their state tournament loss to Lake Norden.
“In the district tournament we made it to the championship, which is something we haven’t done in a long time,” he said. “We couldn’t finish that game out but still made the state tournament. We were right in that game (against Lake Norden) and couldn’t finish it out. We would like to see those two through (this season).”
Lesterville Broncs
Lesterville opened the season 2-0 with two non-league victories against Salem and Lennox.
“We’re getting anxious to get into league play and continue our non-league games during the regular seasons,” said Broncs manager Kevin Bloch. “I got like almost three games a week planned (for the team) to keep our pitchers busy and get them into shape for the end of the year.”
Newcomers to Lesterville’s squad include Derek Quame, Skyler Bloch and Trent Herrboldt. Herrboldt played legion for Lesterville last season, seeing some time of the amateur squad.
Returning players for the Broncs include Tyler Edler, Michael Drotzmann, Ethan Wishon, Brandon Nickolite and Tanner Van Driel.
Kevin Bloch’s goal this season for the Broncs is to be prepared for the ramp-up of a district tournament.
“We should be fairly good again, so we should be (in games) with everybody,” he said.
Menno Mad Frogs
Menno’s team will have a new look this season with players from last season’s Irene team.
“It helps bring some competitiveness and intensity to our team,” said Mad Frogs player-manager Dylan Lehr.
Dustin Livingston, Preston Gall, Kendall Johnke and Tate Gale join the Mad Frogs from the Irene Cardinals. Along with younger players making their way up from legion, the Mad Frogs also have veterans Tom Sattler and Doug Hall on their team.
The Mad Frogs return pitcher Macon Oplinger along with Spencer Schultz, Kyle Munkvold, Logan Klaudt and Tyler Miller. Oplinger is the ace of the team but will miss the first week of the season.
“Getting (pitching) arms is going to be the biggest challenge this year,” Lehr said. “Hopefully some of these young guys can step up, but we’ll be able to compete.”
Tabor Bluebirds
Tabor also features a younger roster in 2023.
“It’s not quite as big of a roster as we’ve had in the past,” said Bluebirds manager Chris Sutera. “We’ve lost a couple guys who are moving etc. We’re looking forward to (playing with a) young team and the season ahead of us.”
Sutera is excited to have Chase Kortan and Bryce Scieszinski lead the pitching staff. While Sutera said his roster would not be finalized until Thursday, he said most of the starting field players are returning.
“Everybody has a role on our team,” Sutera said. “Everybody one through nine will have to hit the ball in order for us to win, especially in the South Central League.”
Tabor made it to the state tournament last season but lost to Canova by a run.
“We were exactly where we wanted to be,” Sutera said. “We just ran into a tough Canova team at that stage.”
Wynot Expos
The top returning players for the Expos include Jackson Sudbeck, Jalen Wieseler, second-year player Peyton Wieseler, and third-year players Landon Wieseler and Nate Wieseler. Scott Morrison is on the team as well.
“We’ve got some wily veterans and we’ve got some young blood too,” said Expos manager Lee Heimes.
Wynot is looking to win the district and take things one game at a time in the district and state tournament.
“Once we get (to districts and) state, you want to win one game at a time and put some put a string of good games together at the end,” Heimes said.
Heimes called the relationship that Wynot has with the South Central League “pretty neat.”
“We’ve been in it for quite a few years,” he said. “The biggest thing is that we get along with (the other teams). It makes for good, fun, competitive games. We know each other well and it makes it a lot of fun.”
The league season starts Thursday as Tabor hosts Freeman, Crofton hosts Lesterville and Wynot hosts the Tappers. Game times are set for 7:30 p.m.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.