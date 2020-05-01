VERMILLION — Senior volleyball standout Anne Rasmussen and senior swimming and diving member Josh Sorbe have been named the South Dakota Scholar Athletes of the Year announced Thursday in a digital version of The Charlies, the athletics annual award ceremony that was moved online this year thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Rasmussen, who carries a 3.94 GPA in kinesiology and sport management, was a three-time All-Summit League honoree during her four-year career. The two-time Summit League Defensive Player of the Year earned Academic All-Summit League honors twice while also earning CoSIDA Academic honors as a senior.
Rasmussen (Oak Creek, Wisconsin) closed her career as one of the most decorated defensive players in South Dakota volleyball history. One of only two in school history to reach 2,000 career digs, her 2,004 are second most all-time, seventh in Summit League history and the most in the 25-point rally scoring era. Her senior season she posted 612 digs, third-most in program history while helping the Coyotes record a program-best 31-3 record, go 16-0 to win the Summit League regular season title and advance to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship title match.
Sorbe, who carries a 4.0 GPA in economics and political science, was a four-year contributor to the Coyote swimming and diving teams. Sorbe, a 2019 Truman Scholar and past student body president, provided team points in three events each at the Summit League Championships in all four seasons he competed.
Sorbe (Brookings) contributed 11 points at the Summit League Championships by finishing 10th in the 1650 free, 14th in the 400 IM and 16th in the 500 free. He helped the Coyotes post a team runner-up finish for the third-straight season and the team’s 706.5 were a school record for a Summit League Championships.
The Scholar Athlete of the Year award is reserved for accomplished senior student-athletes with a minimum 3.2 cumulative grade point average.
