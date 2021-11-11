VERMILLION — Howard outscored Herreid-Selby Area 28-0 in the second quarter to pull away for a 55-18 victory over the Wolverines in the Class 9A football final, Thursday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
John Callies rushed for 138 yards and three scores for Howard (12-0). Griffin Clubb rushed for 115 yards and two scores. Ty Beyer rushed for 107 yards and two scores, and found Jace Sifore for a 58-yard touchdown pass in the win.
Tray Hettick passed for 238 yards and two scores for H-SA (12-1). Brenden Begeman caught eight passes for 134 yards and two scores, and rushed for 78 yards. Trevor Gill had a touchdown catch for the Wolverines.
Beyer had 15 tackles and Sifore had nine stops, including 2 ½ for loss, for the Howard defense. Atticus Darnell also had nine stops for the Tigers.
Trey Sayler and Trevor Sayler each had six tackles for the H-SA defense.
