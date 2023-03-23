RAPID CITY — Former University of South Dakota and Watertown High School standout Tia Hemiller has been named the next head girls’ basketball coach at Rapid City Central. The selection is pending school board approval.
“Her breadth of knowledge, experience, and personable demeanor will be a very positive influence on the players in the program and the students in our school,” said Central activities director Jordan Bauer. “Coach Hemiller is a highly regarded young coach who has worked with strong basketball programs and has a proven track record of success coaching at the AA level along with being a Division I athlete.”
Hemiller spent the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach at Watertown High School, helping the Arrows to their first state tournament appearance since 2009. She has also worked as an assistant coach at Sioux Falls Roosevelt and a middle school coach at Spearfish.
Hemiller played at USD from 2012-16, where she was a key member of the Coyotes’ 2016 Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) Championship team. She earned multiple Summit League honors, as well as a selection to the WNIT All-Tournament team.
“For me, being connected to the Lakota culture and community is something that is very important and meaningful. I come from a Sicangu Oyate background, and I’m excited to bring that background as a strength into Rapid City Central High School,” said Coach Hemiller. “I am thrilled to be joining the Rapid City Central family as the new head girls’ basketball coach. I am looking forward to getting to know the players, the community, and building a program that is built on hard work, respect, and success. I am confident that we have the talent and the drive to achieve great things this season and beyond.”
