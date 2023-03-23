RAPID CITY — Former University of South Dakota and Watertown High School standout Tia Hemiller has been named the next head girls’ basketball coach at Rapid City Central. The selection is pending school board approval.

“Her breadth of knowledge, experience, and personable demeanor will be a very positive influence on the players in the program and the students in our school,” said Central activities director Jordan Bauer. “Coach Hemiller is a highly regarded young coach who has worked with strong basketball programs and has a proven track record of success coaching at the AA level along with being a Division I athlete.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.