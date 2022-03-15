St. LOUIS—Saint Louis pitcher Chloe Wendling struck out eight while tossing a three-hit shutout in a 3-0 win against South Dakota Tuesday at Billiken Sports Center.
Wendling (5-5) allowed just two runners to reach scoring position and both came in the top of the first inning. Courtney Wilson singled, Aleesia Sainz walked and a Jordyn Pender ground out moved the runners over. But Wendling got a ground ball to short to end the threat. She struck out the side in the second and had four 1-2-3 innings.
South Dakota (13-7), meanwhile, had the pitching to match, but not the defense. Saint Louis took advantage of dropped fly balls in the second and fifth innings and those miscues led to all three runs. Kynlee Marquez started and allowed four hits over five innings. Grace Garcia pitched the sixth.
The Coyotes stay in the St. Louis area and will take on SIU-Edwardsville in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.