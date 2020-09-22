HURON — The Yankton Gazelles placed fourth in the seven-team dance division of the Huron Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition, held Tuesday in Huron.
Brandon Valley won with a score of 361.5, beating out Sioux Falls Washington (355.75). Brandon Valley had the top score in Jazz (35) and Pom (364). Washington posted the top score in Hip Hop (365.5). No teams competed in Kick.
Yankton finished at 321.25, scoring 339.5 in Pom and 303 in Jazz.
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: Brandon Valley 361.5, S.F. Washington 355.75, Harrisburg 326.25, Yankton 321.25, Mitchell 292.75, Huron 287, Brookings 256.5
JAZZ: Brandon Valley 359, Washington 346, Harrisburg 322, Yankton 303, Huron 267.5
POM: Brandon Valley 364, Yankton 339.5, Mitchell 254, Brookings 251
HIP HOP: Washington 365.5, Harrisburg 330.5, Huron 306.5, Mitchell 263, Brookings 262
CHEER
GRAND CHAMPION: S.F. Washington 225.5, Harrisburg 246.5, Brookings 238, Mitchell 211.5, Huron 210
