BROOKINGS — Mount Marty senior Seth Wiebelhaus earned All-American status for a second straight year, placing fourth in the heptathlon at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings.
Wiebelhaus posted the second-fastest time in the 60-meter hurdles (8.47), tied for fifth in the pole vault (13-7 1/2) and placed third in the 1,000 (2:44.56) to score 4,890 points in the two-day, seven-event competition. His total put him just seven points off his school record, set earlier this season.
Teammate Mason Schleis withdrew after the opening day of competition.
Also for the Lancers on Friday, Paul Paul advanced to the finals of the 400-meter dash by winning his heat in 48.37 seconds. He enters the finals with the eighth-fastest time in the field.
Donovan Breckenridge finished 12th in the 400-meter dash prelims for MMU, clocking a 48.85.
In the 600, Mount Marty’s Nathan Simons finished 20th in 1:23.05.
In the 60-meter dash, Mount Marty’s Marcus Jnofinn was 11th in 6.84. The seventh and eighth qualifiers each finished in 6.83.
For the Lancer women, Gracie Rippen cleared 11-4 3/4 to finish 13th. Rippen, who entered the meet seeded 15th, was less than six inches away from a top-eight finish.
The NAIA meet concludes today (Saturday). For MMU, Paul will compete in the 400-meter dash and the Lancers will compete in the 1,600-meter relay.
