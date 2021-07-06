SIOUX FALLS — Yankton resident Steve Weiland is one of five individuals who have been selected for the 2021 class of the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame.
Weiland, a Rapid City Stevens and South Dakota Mines graduate, has won five South Dakota Golf Association (SDGA) titles, including four Senior Husband-Wife titles with his wife, Cindy. Weiland also teamed with Yankton’s Kyle Repp to win a Mid-Amateur Two-Man Championship.
Weiland has served on the Hillcrest Pro-Am committee as well as on the club’s board of directors.
Also selected for induction were Merv Bouchie, Tedd Evans, Rod Garrison and Dean Heymans. Garrison is a graduate of Southern State College (Springfield) that coach O’Gorman to 12 girls’ and five boys’ state titles.
An induction ceremony will be held Sept. 20 at The Holiday Inn and Suites, which is located at 2040 West Russell Street in Sioux Falls and is home to the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame.
With the addition of these five inductees, there are now 69 members enshrined since its inception in 1977. A complete list of members can be found at www.sdga.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.