HURON — Yankton Post 12 bounced back from a season-opening loss to earn a split with Huron in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday in Huron.
Yankton pounded out 15 hits in the nightcap to claim a 12-3 victory.
Drew Ryken went 3-for-3, and Austin Wagner doubled and singled for Yankton. Rugby Ryken, Connor Teichroew, Jace McCorkell and Mac Ryken each had two hits. Sam Kampshoff and Michael Mors each had a hit in the victory.
Johnny Hernandez had two hits for Huron. Peyton Grace, Teagan Pfitzer, Dawsyn Rogers and Elliot Devries each had a hit.
Landon Loecker went the distance, striking out four, for the win. Mason Davis took the loss.
In the opener, Huron used a seven-run third inning to claim an 8-7 victory.
Pfitzer went 3-for-4 with a double for Huron. Rogers and Hernandez each had two hits. Tyson Lien and Layne Wenzel each had a hit in the victory.
Dylan Prouty went 3-for-4 with four RBI for Yankton. McCorkell had two hits. Drew Ryken, Teichroew, Mors and Mac Ryken each had a hit.
Hernandez pitched four innings, striking out four, for the win. Rogers pitched the final three innings, striking out three, for the long-relief save. Tristan Redman took the loss, with Kampshoff striking out five in three innings of shutout relief.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls East on Tuesday.
Crofton 15, Hartington 1
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Crofton rallied from an early 1-0 deficit, then put the game out of reach with a nine-run sixth inning in a 15-1 victory over Hartington in American Legion Seniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Deagan Puppe doubled and Brett Kleinschmit singled for Hartington.
Owen Heimes took the loss, striking out four in his four innings of work.
Hartington travels to Wisner-Pilger today (Thursday).
Juniors: Hartington 11, Crofton 3
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Brett Kleinschmit had four hits, including a triple, to lead Hartington past Crofton 11-3 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Jaylan Lammers had three hits, including a double, for Hartington. Keaton Steffen had a grand slam, finishing with six RBI on the night. Grant Arens and Carson Noecker each doubled. Tyan Baller and Lane Heimes each had a hit in the victory.
Steffen picked up the win, striking out two in the five-inning contest.
