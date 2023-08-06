PARKSTON — Host Parkston advanced to the championship of the South Dakota State Class B VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament with an 11-4 victory over rival Tyndall on Saturday.

Carter Sommer tripled and doubled, driving in four, for Parkston. Kolter Kramer also had two hits. Gage Reichert added a hit in the victory.

