PARKSTON — Host Parkston advanced to the championship of the South Dakota State Class B VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament with an 11-4 victory over rival Tyndall on Saturday.
Carter Sommer tripled and doubled, driving in four, for Parkston. Kolter Kramer also had two hits. Gage Reichert added a hit in the victory.
Landon Schmidt had two hits, and Chapin Cooper had a double and two RBI for Tyndall. Landon Bares added a hit.
Kash Neugebauer pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out five, in the victory. James Deckert struck out two in two innings of scoreless relief.
Schmidt took the loss, striking out seven in his four innings of work. Jace Toupal struck out two in an inning of relief.
Alexandria 6, Scotland-Menno 2
PARKSTON — Alexandria scored three runs in the first inning and didn’t look back, claiming a 6-2 victory over Scotland-Menno in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class B VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Parkston.
Erick Buechler had two of Scotland-Menno’s four hits. Parker Hochstein and Trent Guthmiller each had a hit for the Trappers.
Kory Keppen took the loss, striking out eight in his five innings of work. Bryce Sattler struck out two in an inning of relief.
West Central 17, Dakota Valley 2
BERESFORD — West Central used four innings of four runs or more to claim a 17-2 victory over Dakota Valley on consolation action in the South Dakota State Class A VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Beresford.
Grady Ramos had a double and two RBI for Dakota Valley. Brady Weaver, Sterling Schauff, Jack Brown and Isaac Klemme each had a hit.
Ramos took the loss, striking out three in his three innings of work. Schauff struck out four in two innings of relief.
LENNOX — Elk Point-Jefferson was eliminated from the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Junior Baseball Tournament with a 3-2 decision against Warner-Ipswich-Northwestern on Saturday in Lennox.
Levi Little doubled and singled for WIN. Gavin Lane also had two hits.
Keaton Gale went 2-for-2 with a triple for EPJ. Gunner Ewing and Ashton Fairbanks each had a hit.
Lane went the distance in the victory, striking out nine. Wyatt Herrity took the loss, striking out six in his 4 1/3 innings of work.
