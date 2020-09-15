SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Christian beat out Harrisburg for top honors in both divisions of its home cross country invitational on Tuesday.
Sioux Falls Christian put three runners in the top six and five runners in the top 13 to claim the girls’ division, 26 to 50 over the Tigers. Milbank was third at 59 points.
Milbank’s Ashlynn Batchelor won the girls’ race, clocking the 5,000-meter course in 19:53.71. Harrisburg’s Presli White (20:41.31) was second.
Vermillion placed sixth with 88 points, led by Taeli Barta’s seventh place finish (21:26.35). Beresford’s Laura Bogue was the only other area runner in the top 15, placing 14th in 22:09.46.
The Chargers claimed four of the top six spots and put seven runners in the top 13 to run away with the boys’ title, 14 to 46 over Harrisburg. Vermillion was third with 51 points.
Sioux Falls Christian’s Isaac Davelaar won the 5,000-meter event in 16:16.74, beating out Milbank’s Nick Batchelor (16:27.18). SFC’s Isaac Engbers (17:09.36) was third.
Vermillion was led by a fifth place finish from Riley Ruhaak (17:21.55). The Tanagers also put Joel Dahloff in the top 15, placing 15th in 18:34.05.
Dakota Valley placed sixth, led by a 14th place finish from Blake Schmiedt (18:26.29).
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Christian 26, Harrisburg 50, Milbank 59, Lennox 80, Tea Area 83, Vermillion 88, Madison 111, West Central 126
TOP 15: 1, Ashlynn Batchelor, Milbank 19:53.71; 2, Presli White, Harrisburg 20:41.31; 3, Emily Plucker, Lennox 21:01.22; 4, Taryn Whisler, S.F. Christian 21:10.03; 5, Margaret Vogel, S.F. Christian 21:14.93; 6, Kiera Pinto, S.F. Christian 21:19.84; 7, Taeli Barta, Vermillion 21:26.35; 8, Brie Peters, Tri-Valley 21:37.28; 9, Kelsey Schmidt, Lennox 21:47.39; 10, Jessie Tappe, Madison 21:49.37; 11, Carolyn Haar, Harrisburg 21:50.17; 12, Madison VanderHaar, S.F. Christian 21:58.11; 13, Grace Lenning, S.F. Christian 22:05.65; 14, Laura Bogue, Beresford 22:09.46; 15, Ellie Keller, Madison 22:10.45
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Christian 14, Harrisburg 46, Vermillion 51, Lennox 80, Milbank 81, Dakota Valley 114, Madison 116, West Central 119
TOP 15: 1, Isaac Davelaar, S.F. Christian 16:16.74; 2, Nick Batchelor, Milbank 16:27.18; 3, Isaac Engbers, S.F. Christian 17:09.36; 4, Patrick Vogel, S.F. Christian 17:10.65; 5, Riley Ruhaak, Vermillion 17:21.55; 6, Derrek VanderLeest, S.F. Christian 17:23.83; 7, Parker Fitzgerald, Harrisburg 17:42.34; 8, Soren Weeg, Harrisburg 17:57.42; 9, Caleb Sayler, Lennox 18:07.88; 10, Maxim Strizheus, S.F. Christian 18:21.09; 11, Cashton Johnson, Harrisburg 18:22.63; 12, Nathan Koole, S.F. Christian 18:24.22; 13, Isaac Glasser, S.F. Christian 18:25.31; 14, Blake Schmiedt, Dakota Valley 18:26.29; 15, Joel Dahloff, Vermillion 18:34.05
