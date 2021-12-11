The Mount Marty University men’s basketball team won’t play in front of its student section until Jan. 22.
Saturday was not the impression the Lancers wanted to leave on their student body.
Tenth-ranked Jamestown took control with a 15-0 run early in the first half, then kept the pressure on for an 83-51 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action.
“We appreciate the crowd being here and ask that they stick with us,” said Mount Marty head coach Collin Authier. “We didn’t put a quality product on the floor today, and it frustrates us.”
Marc Kjos scored 15 points and had six assists for Jamestown (12-2, 4-2 GPAC), which blistered the nets for 50% shooting from three-point range (12-24). Brady Birch finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Will Cordes scored 12 points. John Argue had 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Devon Schultz added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots off the bench in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Tyrell Harper finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Elijah Pappas had 10 points and three steals. Nick Coleman added eight points.
The Lancers had an early lead of 7-2, thanks to two Coleman baskets and a Harper three-pointer.
But then the Jamestown barrage began.
Three-pointers by Cole Woodford, Kjos and Cordes — the Kjos triple a fall-away three as the shot clock expired — helped spark 15 straight Jamestown points. An Allen Wilson basket temporarily slowed the onslaught, but six straight Schultz points and another Woodford triple extended the lead to 26-9.
“Jamestown is a good team, and man can they make shots,” Authier said. “Our process with everything just wasn’t good enough tonight.”
The Jimmies pulled to a 20-point halftime lead, then never led by less than 20 points the rest of the way.
The Lancers, 3-13 overall, 0-8 in the GPAC and losers of 12 straight, now step away from GPAC play until Jan. 1. MMU will play three games during that time, at Waldorf on Dec. 17, home against Presentation on Dec. 19 and an exhibition at Drake on Dec. 28.
The focus for the time being, though, is off the court.
“We want our guys to finish the semester strong,” Authier said, referring to the upcoming finals week. “They’re doing a great job in the classroom this semester, and we’re not going to do anything to jeopardize that.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
JAMESTOWN (12-2)
Marc Kjos 5-11 1-2 15, Will Cordes 5-11 0-0 12, Cole Woodford 2-4 0-0 6, John Argue 5-8 0-2 11, Brady Birch 6-10 1-3 13, Jaxton Wiest 1-2 0-0 2, Trey Wiest 0-0 2-2 2, Lucas Schumacher 1-2 1-2 4, Camron Ketchum 1-2 0-0 2, Devan Praska 2-3 0-0 6, Logan Pratt 0-2 0-0 0, Devon Schultz 4-6 2-2 10. TOTALS: 32-61 7-13 83.
MOUNT MARTY (3-13)
Nick Coleman 4-9 0-1 8, Elijah Pappas 5-19 0-0 10, Tyrell Harper 6-13 0-0 15, Kade Stearns 0-1 0-0 0, Lincoln Jordre 0-5 0-0 0, Josh Arlt 0-0 0-0 0, Allen Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Chase Altenburg 1-1 0-0 2, Gio Diaz 0-2 0-0 0, Caden Casey 1-3 0-0 3, Dayvon Botts 1-3 0-0 2, Matthew Becker 2-6 0-0 4, Jonah Larson 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter Kotrous 2-3 0-0 4. TOTALS: 23-70 0-1 51.
At the half: UJ 42-22. Three-Pointers: UJ 12-24 (Kjos 4-8, Cordes 2-6, Woodford 2-4, Praska 2-2, Argue 1-2, Schumacher 1-2), MMU 5-23 (Harper 3-7, Wilson 1-2, Casey 1-1, Coleman 0-1, Stearns 0-1, Jordre 0-1, Diaz 0-2, Becker 0-1, Larson 0-1, Kotrous 0-1). Rebounds: UJ 46 (Birch 10, Schultz 10), MMU 29 (Harper 9). Assists: UJ 12 (Kjos 6), MMU 4 (Arlt 2). Steals: MMU 8 (Pappas 3, Harper 3), UJ 6 (three with 2). Blocked Shots: UJ 7 (Argue 4), MMU 2. Turnovers: UJ 12, MMU 9. Personal Fouls: MMU 12, UJ 9. Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: Altenburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.