PARKER — Carter Robertson scored 21 points to help guide Parker past Garretson 57-53 in the opening round of the Big East Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Thursday in Parker.
Cole Jurgens added 10 points and six rebounds for Parker, which will visit top-seeded Sioux Valley tonight (Friday) in Volga.
Cooper Lang scored 20 points for Garretson, while Sam Schleuter had 12 points, and Dylan Kindt added 10 points and six rebounds.
GARRETSON 16 6 14 17 — 53
PARKER 11 10 23 13 — 57
Sioux Valley 70, Beresford 31
VOLGA — Parker Puetz’s 20 points helped No. 1 seed Sioux Valley cruise past Beresford 70-31 in Thursday’s opening round of the Big East Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament in Volga.
Kelton Vincent added 11 points and Oliver Vincent had 10 points for Sioux Valley, which will host Parker tonight (Friday).
For Beresford, Isaiah Richards had nine points and four rebounds, Tate VanOtterloo tallied eight points and eight rebounds, and Spencer Nelson also scored eight points. The Watchdogs will play Garretson in today’s consolation semifinals.
BERESFORD 7 8 12 4 — 31
SIOUX VALLEY 23 15 23 9 — 70
MCM 46, Flandreau 44
FLANDREAU — Seventh-seeded McCook Central-Montrose pulled an upset in the first round of the Big East Conference Boys’ Basketball Tournament by edging No. 2 Flandreau 46-44 on Thursday night in Flandreau.
Gavin Gordon scored 19 points for MCM and Boston Katzer. The Fighting Cougars will play either Baltic or Chester Area tonight (Friday).
For Flandreau, Tash Lunday had 13 points and nine rebounds, while Chase LeBrun had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Classic Tourn.
Wynot 55, Winside 27
WYNOT, Neb. — Anthony Haberman scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds as Wynot throttled Winside 55-27 in Thursday’s opening round of the Classic Tournament in Wynot, Nebraska.
Charlie Schroeder added nine points and four rebounds for Wynot, while Garrett Lange tallied six points and four rebounds, and Owen Sudbeck had six points.
For Winside, Dominic Reed scored 10 points, and Dean Kruger had seven points and 10 rebounds, and Jake Bargstadt scored seven points.
Wynot will play Hartington-Newcastle for the championship tonight (Friday) in Hartington.
WINSIDE 3 4 12 8 — 27
WYNOT 15 16 8 16 — 55
Other Games
Viborg-Hurley 57, Hanson 52
ALEXANDRIA — Gradee Sherman scored 27 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to guide Viborg-Hurley past Hanson 57-52 in boys’ basketball action Thursday night in Alexandria.
Eli Boomgarden added 16 points and eight rebounds in the win for the Cougars (4-2).
Hanson (6-2) got 16 points from Luke Haiar, 14 points from Ethan Cheeseman, and six points and seven rebounds from Riley Ferry.
Viborg-Hurley will host Elk Point-Jefferson on Saturday in Hurley.
VIBORG-HURLEY (4-2) 16 12 17 12 — 57
HANSON (6-2) 19 9 10 14 — 52
TDA 51, Scotland 21
TRIPP — Tripp-Delmont-Armour got started early and cruised to a 51-21 boys’ basketball victory over Scotland on Thursday night in Tripp.
Logan VanPelt led TDA (3-1) with 14 points, while Carson Koehn added 12 points, five rebounds and four steals. Trey Sparks tallied nine points and five rebounds, and Dylan VanDerWerff grabbed six rebounds.
For Scotland, Nick Harrington had six points and five rebounds, Dawson Bietz pulled down seven rebounds, Conner Odens scored four points, and Keenan Souhrada had five rebounds.
SCOTLAND 3 10 3 5 — 21
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. (3-1) 15 11 17 8 — 51
Winner 63, Colome 37
WINNER — Brady Fritz’s 25 points helped Winner cruise past Colome 63-37 in boys’ basketball action Thursday in Winner.
Blake Volmer contributed 16 points and nine rebounds to the Winner victory, while Ethan Bartels scored nine points.
For Colome, Rhet Bertram had 11 points, and Michael Supik and Caden Munroe both scored six points.
COLOME 7 12 8 10 — 37
WINNER 19 15 4 25 — 63
