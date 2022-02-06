Hastings built a 16-9 lead after one quarter and kept Mount Marty at bay for a 67-59 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action, Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
“I thought our energy and effort was good, which is shown by the 17 turnovers we forced,” said Mount Marty head coach Todd Schlimgen. “We have to improve our execution both offensively and defensively and we still struggle with finding consistency. We have to find ways to extend our good stretches and limit our bad stretches.”
Allison Bauer scored 18 points and Ali Smith scored 17 points to lead Hastings (13-11, 9-9 GPAC). Taylor Beacom had 14 points. Kylie Baumert added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Eve Millar and Macy Kempf each scored 14 points for Mount Marty. The 14 points for Kempf marked a career high for the freshman from Mitchell.
Also for MMU, Kiara Berndt finished with nine points and six steals.
Hastings had a 40-to-20 edge in rebounding in the contest, allowing the Broncos to attempt 10 more shots in the game despite having more turnovers than the Lancers.
“Their ability to get offensive rebounds really impacted the game,” Schlimgen said. “They are a very physical team that did a good job of being aggressive.”
Hastings built the lead through the first three quarters, taking a 57-39 edge with 8:42 to play. The Lancers outscored the Broncos 20-10 to close the contest.
“We were much smoother offensively in the second half,” Schlimgen said. “Their switching defenses in the first half bothered us a times but in the second half I thought we were more aggressive.”
Mount Marty heads to Dordt on Wednesday.
HASTINGS (13-11)
Ali Smith 7-12 0-0 17, Riley Clavel 1-9 2-3 4, Taylor Beacom 6-9 2-2 14, Katharine Hamburger 0-3 0-0 0, Dawson Knode 1-2 0-0 2, Jackie Schelkopf 0-0 0-0 0, Kylie Baumert 4-8 1-3 9, Allison Bauer 6-15 3-4 18, Miriam Miller 1-4 0-0 2, Kiernan Paulk 0-0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 26-62 9-14 67.
MOUNT MARTY (2-23)
Eve Millar 6-11 2-2 14, Kayla Jacobson 1-4 1-2 4, Kiara Berndt 4-14 0-0 9, Camryn Krogman 3-4 1-2 8, Macy Kempf 6-7 2-2 14, Carlie Wetzel 0-1 0-0 0, Alexsis Kemp 0-1 0-0 0, Callie Otkin 1-5 0-0 3, Aubrey Twedt 1-3 0-0 2, Emma Jarovski 2-2 0-0 5, Kianna Payer 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24-52 6-8 59.
HASTINGS 16 19 16 16 — 67
MOUNT MARTY 9 18 12 20 — 59
Three-Pointers: HC 6-22 (Smith 3-5, Bauer 3-8, Clavel 0-5, Beacom 0-1, Hamburger 0-1, Miller 0-2), MMU 5-18 (Jacobson 1-4, Berndt 1-5, Krogman 1-1, Otkin 1-4, Jarovski 1-1, Wetzel 0-1, Kemp 0-1, Twedt 0-1). Rebounds: HC 40 (Baumert 10), MMU 20 (Millar 6). Personal Fouls: MMU 20, HC 16. Fouled Out: None. Assists: MMU 15 (Millar 4), HC 13 (Clavel 4). Turnovers: HC 17, MMU 14. Blocked Shots: MMU 3 (three with 1), HC 2 (Beacom, Paulk). Steals: MMU 12 (Berndt 6), HC 10 (Smith 3, Baumert 3). Attendance: 247
