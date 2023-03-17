SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Christian took control after the opening quarter, claiming a 75-51 victory over Dakota XII Conference rival Elk Point-Jefferson 75-51 in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Friday at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

The victory sends the Chargers (21-4) to the final against another Dakota XII foe, unbeaten and top-seeded Dakota Valley. Start time is set for 7:45 p.m. today (Saturday).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.