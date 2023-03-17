SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Christian took control after the opening quarter, claiming a 75-51 victory over Dakota XII Conference rival Elk Point-Jefferson 75-51 in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Friday at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
The victory sends the Chargers (21-4) to the final against another Dakota XII foe, unbeaten and top-seeded Dakota Valley. Start time is set for 7:45 p.m. today (Saturday).
Ethan Bruns finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for SFC. Britton Mulder had 14 points and three steals. Cole Snyder scored 11 points and Tayton Snyder added 10 points in the victory.
Easton Kempf scored 16 points to lead EPJ (18-6). Garrett Merkley finished with 14 points.
EPJ led 16-13 after one quarter, but the Chargers used an 18-11 edge in the second quarter to take a 31-27 halftime lead. Sioux Falls Christian pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Huskies 44-24.
EPJ will face Hamlin in the third place game at 6 p.m.
