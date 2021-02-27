After two months of struggles, the Yankton Gazelles finished their 2020-21 season on a positive note.
Yankton ended the game on a 25-2 run, holding Douglas without a field goal for the final 12 minutes in a 46-19 victory over the Patriots in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Freshman Claire Tereshinski was the lone player from either team to reach double figures, hitting four three-pointers on the way to a game-high 14 points. Kate Beeman finished with eight points and four assists. Jordynn Salvatori had eight rebounds and seven steals. Macy Drotzmann added seven rebounds for the Gazelles.
Due to technical issues, individual statistics were not available for Douglas.
Tereshinski gave Yankton the lead for good in the first quarter, when her three-pointer and an Annika Gordon pull-up jumper gave Yankton a 9-4 edge. Two more Tereshinski triples helped Yankton stretch the lead to 17-9 late in the first half.
“I thought Claire did a great job of being ready when the opportunity to score presented itself,” Yankton head coach Trey Krier said. “Everyone fed off of that as well.”
A basket by Douglas’ Talyiah Green to start the half and a Keana Walton three-pointer pushed the Patriots to within four, 21-17, midway through the third quarter. But the Gazelles would not allow another field goal the rest of the game, holding the Patriots to two made free throws in the final 12 minutes.
“We talked about it at half. We didn’t want to come out and play to their level,” Krier said. “We wanted to play our game.”
The Gazelles finished with a 2-18 record, ending a 17-game losing streak. Douglas finished at 1-18.
Yankton will graduate just one senior, Paige Gullikson. Gullikson missed the majority of the season due to injury. The Gazelles will also get back Ellie Karolevitz, who was on a torrid scoring pace when her season was cut short due to injury.
“We’re going to get Ellie back, and we’re going to have a lot more pieces around her than we did at the start of this year,” Krier said. “I’m excited to see where we’re going, not just next year but in years to come.”
Yankton’s JV squad also finished the season on a positive note, claiming a 53-39 victory. For the Gazelles, Brynn Kenney led the way with 11 points. Lina Bauer posted 10 points and seven rebounds. Payton Moser added five steals.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.