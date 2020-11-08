The Yankton Gazelles will face defending champion Watertown in the South Dakota Class AA volleyball SoDak 16 on Thursday in Watertown. Start time is set for 6 p.m.
Yankton (7-19) is the 15th seed, while the Arrows (20-4) are the second seed behind unbeaten O’Gorman (22-0). Yankton and Watertown met on Aug. 27 in Yankton, with the Arrows claiming a 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 victory.
The winner advances to the South Dakota State Class AA Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 19-21 at Brookings. Because the Class AA tournament is not reseeded after the SoDak 16, the Watertown-Yankton winner will face the winner of the Roosevelt-Brookings matchup in the final match of the opening round.
CLASS AA SODAK 16
Thursday, Nov. 12
No. 16 Spearfish (8-15) at No. 1 O’Gorman (22-0)
No. 9 R.C. Stevens (11-12) at No. 8 Harrisburg (13-11)
No. 14 Sturgis (8-15) at No. 3 Huron (15-4), 6 p.m.
No. 11 Pierre (7-12) at No. 6 Brandon Valley (17-7), 6 p.m.
No. 13 S.F. Lincoln (5-14) at No. 4 S.F. Washington (14-5), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Mitchell (6-13) at No. 5 Aberdeen Central (16-8)
No. 15 Yankton (7-19) at No. 2 Watertown (20-4)
No. 10 Brookings (10-14) at No. 7 S.F. Roosevelt (9-10)
