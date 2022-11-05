LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic head coach Denae Buss called playing a fourth match this season against Mid-State Conference rival Norfolk Catholic, “a great opportunity.”

The Trojans took advantage of that opportunity, beating the top-seeded Knights 26-24, 20-25, 25-17, 18-25, 15-8 for the Class D1 championship at the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament. It was the program’s third title, the first since 2012.

