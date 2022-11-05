LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic head coach Denae Buss called playing a fourth match this season against Mid-State Conference rival Norfolk Catholic, “a great opportunity.”
The Trojans took advantage of that opportunity, beating the top-seeded Knights 26-24, 20-25, 25-17, 18-25, 15-8 for the Class D1 championship at the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament. It was the program’s third title, the first since 2012.
Senior Laney Kathol, a Wayne State recruit, finished with 26 kills, eight digs and three ace serves to lead the balanced Trojan (27-10) attack. Sophomore Melayna McGregor posted 16 kills. Senior Meredith McGregor finished with 53 assists and nine digs. Junior Lexi Eickhoff had seven kills and three assisted blocks. Senior Jozie Becker posted six kills and three assisted blocks. Sophomore Lauren Bernecker also had three assisted blocks. Junior Katy Jones posted 28 digs and three ace serves, and junior Annika Kuehn added eight digs in the victory.
For Norfolk Catholic (30-5), senior Channatee Robles — also a Wayne State recruit — posted 23 kills, nine digs and three assisted blocks. Junior Allison Brungardt finished with eight kills and 16 digs. Senior Saylor Fischer posted 23 assists and eight digs. Senior Addison Corr had seven kills and nine digs. Freshman Sidonia Wattier had 19 assists and three ace serves. Sophomore Kenzie Janssen had four blocks (one solo) for the Knights.
The Knights had won the first two meetings with Cedar Catholic, but the Trojans turned the tables in the Sub-District D1-4 final on Oct. 25.
“We got to see more of them, analyze what they were doing,” Buss said of facing the Knights repeatedly. “It was a little nerve-wracking, to play them four times, but what a great opportunity.”
In the opening frame, Norfolk Catholic took an early 9-4 lead before Cedar Catholic tied the set up at 16-16. A late run gave the Knights two set point opportunities, but two Kathol kills followed by two Jones aces tipped the set in the Trojans’ favor.
Becker, who entered the state tournament with just 49 kills on the season, had two blocks and a key kill to help the Trojans stay in the opening frame.
“This was probably her best match,” Buss said of the senior. “When we’re able to mix it up and get the ball to her, it gives us a lot more versatility.”
Corr notched four kills and a block in set two as the Knights tied the match. But the Trojans regained control in the third set, putting together a 12-2 run as Kathol shifted to the back row. Melayna McGregor posted three kills in the run, utilizing the confidence she built last month when Kathol was injured.
“I feel like that (stretch when Kathol was out) changed a lot,” the sophomore said. “I knew the team needed me to put myself out there.”
In the fourth set, it was the Knights that built the big early lead, jumping out 14-7 on the way to forcing the deciding fifth set.
The Trojans took control early in the fifth set, as a 10-3 run put the match out of reach.
The title for the Trojans — the third in program history — came one year after Cedar Catholic missed the state tournament.
“They really came out and believed in themselves,” Buss said. “All season long, these girls had the determination to do it.”
