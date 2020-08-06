MITCHELL — The Platte Killer Tomatoes used a three-hit, two-RBI night from Michael Buitenbos to surge past Volga 6-4 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Thursday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Platte advances to face the Renner Bullets in the second round on Monday.
Grant Long and Hayden Kuiper each had two hits for Platte. Hunter Hewitt added a double in the victory.
Layne Lucas had three hits and Tyson Sonnenburg homered twice for Volga. Josh Nelson added a double for the Cormorants.
Phil Johnson picked up the win. Long struck out four batters in two shutout innings of relief for the save. Trevor Olson took the loss.
Renner 5, Lake Norden 2
MITCHELL — The Renner Bullets needed just four hits to beat Lake Norden 5-2 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Thursday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
The Bullets, a 38-over team, advances to face Platte in the second round on Monday.
Brandon Lane tripled and doubled for Renner. Grant Hieb had the other two hits.
Tony Campbell had two of Lake Norden’s seven hits. Matt Sevenson added a double for the Lakers.
Kris Regas struck out 12 batters in six innings of shutout relief to pick up the win. Jordan Johnson took the loss, striking out five in a complete game effort.
Dell Rapids Mudcats 14, Plankinton 1
MITCHELL — The Dell Rapids Mudcats pounded Plankinton 14-1 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, late Wednesday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Dell Rapids advances to face Groton on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Granton Olson had three hits, and Mark Houck doubled and singled, driving in three, for Dell Rapids. Chad Hunt and Trevor Freudenthal each had two hits. Jimmy Bauer added a double and three RBI in the victory.
Cole Knippling’s home run accounted for the lone Plankinton score.
Dalton Allen struck out eight batters over seven innings for the win. Travis Gant took the loss, with Josh Enquist and Alex Loes each pitching in relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.