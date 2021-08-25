Marissa Caballero has been named the head men’s and women’s tennis coach, as well as assistant women’s basketball coach, at Mount Marty University. MMU announced the hiring on Wednesday.
Caballero, originally from Grandview, Washington, previously served as a graduate assistant for the women’s basketball program at Mount Marty. This past spring, she graduated with a master’s degree in Coaching Leadership. She will be replacing former head coach George Ekeren as tennis coach and Logan Wagner as assistant basketball coach.
Before coming to Mount Marty, Marissa graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont, California after earning her associate’s degree from Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington. She graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors.
During her time at Columbia Basin College she was a two-year all-conference and all-academic selection for the NWAC East Region placing 6th at the NWAC Tournament. At Notre Dame de Namur University she was a two-year starter. Caballero earned Newcomer of the year in 2016-2017 for the Pacwest Athletic Conference and helped lead the Argo’s to their first-ever tournament appearance in the program’s history. Caballero ended her collegiate career with 1,796 points.
