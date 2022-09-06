SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week for the second week in a row, the league announced Tuesday.
Juhnke, honored for the eighth time in her career, averaged 5.21 kills per set at the Borderland Invitational, where the Coyotes went 3-0 with wins over Portland State, New Mexcio, and UTEP. Juhnke contributed a season-high 27 kills in South Dakota’s five-set victory over UTEP on Saturday. She also picked up a game-high 24 kills and 16 digs in the Coyotes’ 3-1 victory over Portland State Friday. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native compiled 73 kills to compliment her 35 digs and 10 blocks over the weekend.
