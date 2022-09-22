The theme that Brady Muth wants his players to rally around this week is finding their “why”.
This week, the Yankton Bucks have many reasons to be motivated. Firstly, they are playing the team that defeated them in the Class 11AA State semifinals last year by a score of 35-28, the Tea Area Titans. Secondly, the Bucks want to show last week’s 55-10 loss against Pierre was an aberration. Thirdly, it is Yankton’s homecoming game this week.
“One thing we talked about was it’s okay to be passionate about football,” Bucks head coach Brady Muth said. “It’s okay to get involved, want to go out, win and fight for something. The game of football is there’s too much going on. People approach things as it’s too much like business. It’s hard to remember that you’re asking people to do some really difficult things. They’ve got to really care about it.”
Regardless of a player’s motivation, Bucks head coach Brady Muth wants his team to channel that as the Bucks and Titans meet at Crane-Youngworth Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Our guys care about this game,” he said. “Their motivation doesn’t come from anywhere else but from within themselves.
“This game (against Tea) is big deal for a lot of reasons. The biggest reason it’s the next one, but there are also some other reasons.”
One area of motivation for the Bucks could come from the Tea Area basketball player that wore a “35-28” shirt to a Tea Area-Yankton basketball game last season. While the fact that the player wore that shirt might not be the main source of motivation for Muth or even the players, he admits that there were certain aspects of that semifinal game that left a sour taste for the Bucks.
“These guys are competitors, and things happen in competition that stick in your brain,” Muth said. “It’s hard to let go of some of those things sometimes. If that’s something that motivates you as a player, then you’re better for it.”
Bucks kicker Trevor Paulsen admitted there is an extra bit of excitement for the matchup.
“Everyone is playing with a chip on their shoulder,” Paulsen said. “We’re all excited to get back at them for what happened last year. We’re just really excited especially on our homecoming. (Winning for homecoming) would be cool. Everyone’s really excited for this game, and we’re ready.”
Tea Area head coach Scott Frey downplayed the significance of all the outside noise or motivating factors heading into the game.
“It’s game five,” Frey said. “Whatever happened before doesn’t matter. Whatever happens next doesn’t matter.”
Whatever the motivation is for the Titans, they are an undefeated 4-0 team that defeated Class 11AAA O’Gorman on Sept. 9.
“That (win) reaffirmed how we want to go about things,” Frey said. “We don’t really care who it is, where it is, or when it is. We’ll play (the game). That’s our program’s philosophy. I’m glad it worked out that way.”
Yankton will be without running back and linebacker Gavin Swanson for the foreseeable future after he suffered a left leg injury in last week’s game against Pierre. Shaylor Platt and Evan Serck will share the carries against Tea. Muth said he is “absolutely confident” in both of their ability to get the job done.
“There are going to be situations where we have to be able to run because of what they’re doing in the box,” Muth said. “We have to be able to diagnose that quickly and make sure we put the ball in the right spot.”
Bucks tight end Tucker Gilmore said both players have stepped up in practice this week.
“Shaylor is always a guy who is ready to go whenever,” Gilmore said. “It’s always fun to see him step in and do the job because he’s always good at doing his job. Serck is a good runner. It’s fun to see him get loose too.”
Muth admits that not having Swanson leaves a void, but with all the playmakers the Bucks have, Muth expects the next man up to do his job.
“We’re going to miss the heck out of Gavin, but our guys are going to pick up the slack,” Muth said. We’ve got the right guys to do it. Is there a little bit of a comfort that we have playmakers on the field even when one guy goes down? Absolutely. It makes it a lot easier for us.”
Gilmore adds that one key to success for the Bucks against the Titans is the receiving corps being able to beat who is covering them on defense.
“Tea is going to be playing man, so we’re good at beating guys man-to-man,” he said. “We’ve got to keep doing that and (quarterback) Rugby (Ryken) will find us.”
The key for the Bucks is going to be channeling their motivation, or their “why” throughout the game. It is apparent that the players and team will be channeling their “why” on the Crane-Youngworth Field gridiron Friday night.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
Tea Area (4-0) at Yankton (3-1)
7 p.m., Crane-Youngworth Field
SERIES (since 1981): Tea Area leads 1-0.
LAST MEETING: The teams have met just one time, with Tea Area making a late goal-line stand to claim a 35-28 victory in the 2021 playoffs.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton suffered its first setback of the season, a 55-10 loss to defending champion Pierre. Tea Area rolled past Douglas 42-0.
NEXT UP: Yankton heads to Brookings for the Bobcats’ homecoming game. Tea Area returns home to host Sturgis for its homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.