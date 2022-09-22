Cody Oswald Coaching
Yankton Buck WR/S Cody Oswald (#15 in picture) was coaching some of the younger players on technique before the start of practice Wednesday.

 Eric Bean/P&D

The theme that Brady Muth wants his players to rally around this week is finding their “why”.

This week, the Yankton Bucks have many reasons to be motivated. Firstly, they are playing the team that defeated them in the Class 11AA State semifinals last year by a score of 35-28, the Tea Area Titans. Secondly, the Bucks want to show last week’s 55-10 loss against Pierre was an aberration. Thirdly, it is Yankton’s homecoming game this week.

