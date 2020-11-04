For head volleyball coach Tammy Wieseler and the Wynot Blue Devils, calling their season “crazy” was “a polite way to put it.”
But the season that saw them lose two weeks and seven matches to COVID-19 midway through the season ended as the previous two did — with the Blue Devils headed to Lincoln for the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament.
Wynot (18-4) will be the seventh seed and will face Chambers-Wheeler Central (31-1) in the opening round of Class D2 action today (Thursday) at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The potential for “craziness” was there after COVID concerns cancelled the entire spring sports schedule.
“We told them from the start of summer workouts to feel grateful they get to practice,” Wieseler said. “Play each day to the best of your ability.”
Those concerns were realized in late September. The Blue Devils went from Sept. 17 to Oct. 5 without a match while their school was limited to online learning.
“We had Zoom (online) meetings with Coach, and it was nice being able to see the team,” said senior defensive specialist Reanna Greninger. “At home we kept up with workouts as much as we could.
“One we got back, we were all ready to be back.”
When the team came back, it suffered its first three losses of the season at the Wisner-Pilger Invitational. The team’s fourth setback came against Ponca in the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament. All four losses were to Class C1 or C2 teams.
“When we got back, it didn’t take us too much time to refocus,” Wieseler said. “But we had to polish our skills a little bit.”
The Blue Devils’ nine-person rotation — four seniors, four juniors and a sophomore — boasts a ton of balance: seven players with 100 or more digs, six with 20 or more ace serves, six with 20 or more blocks and three players with over 100 kills (with two or three more that would have reached the mark had the team played a full schedule).
“We do have a balanced attack,” Wieseler said. “That makes us a lot more difficult to shut down.”
Senior Edyn Sudbeck is a rare player that fills all the stat categories. Besides leading the team in assists (311), she is among the team leaders in digs (237), ace serves (33), blocks (26) and kills (134).
“Edyn is a unique, special player that has the ability to set and hit. We’ve been very fortunate to have her for four years,” Wieseler said. “She plays the right side (in the front row), and it’s nice to have those extra hands in there when the other setter takes the first ball.”
Junior Chloe Heimes (243 assists, 117 digs, 29 ace serves) handles the setting duties opposite of Edyn Sudbeck. Senior Emersyn Sudbeck — Edyn’s twin sister — handles libero duties, recording 31 ace serves and a team-high 302 digs.
Seniors Autumn Lawson (151 kills, 177 digs, 32 ace serves, 61 blocks) and Greninger (104 digs, 20 ace serves), juniors Krystal Sudbeck (63 kills, 35 blocks), Karley Heimes (199 kills, 234 digs, 49 ace serves, 44 blocks) and Kendra Pinkelman (74 kills, 112 digs, 24 blocks), and sophomore Amber Lawson (54 kills, 53 blocks) round out the Blue Devil regulars.
CWC, which is also making its third straight state tournament appearance, is anchored by 6-1 senior standout Morgan Ramsey (439 kills, 69 blocks, 70 ace serves, 93 digs).
“Morgan has been playing for them a long time. She can go off at any time,” Wieseler said. “She is a very talented player, and they like to run a lot of their offense around her.”
The senior-laden Coyotes also get offense from Emma Jonseth (Sr., 155 kills, 17 blocks), Rachel Dierks (Sr., 146 kills, 16 blocks) and Tessa Metschke (Sr., 140 kills, 38 ace serves). Senior Ryann Haburchak (709 assists, 102 digs, 22 ace serves) runs the attack. Michelle Koenig (Sr., 47 ace serves, 177 digs), Alexis Butterfield (Sr., 36 ace serves), and MaKenna Pelster (154 digs, 37 ace serves) also contribute for CWC.
The Blue Devils will need to handle the Coyotes’ attack in order to stay alive in the tournament.
“We’re definitely going to need to pass well. Our serve-receive has been struggling at times, and we need to start off well,” Wieseler said. “This year we’ve been a decidedly tough-blocking team. We need to stay with it, stay at the net and be big blockers up there.”
The team will need to keep its confidence flowing as well.
“We need to keep the mindset that we’re going to make it all the way,” Autumn Lawson said. “We need to fight for each other, play in the moment.”
Wynot’s “moment” against CWC will come at 9 a.m. today on the south court of Pinnacle Bank Arena. Due to COVID-19, the tournament was spread out to four days, with larger classes playing their first-round matches on Wednesday and smaller classes playing on Thursday, with all first-round and semifinal games at PBA. Saturday’s championship matches will also be held at PBA, with third place matches at Lincoln Southeast.
The winner of the Wynot-CWC match will face the winner between third-seeded Maywood-Hayes Center (28-0) and Mullen (28-5) on Friday morning. In the other first-round matches in Class D2, top-seeded Diller-Odell (30-1) faces Nebraska Christian (18-8), and Falls City Sacred Heart (25-6) plays Humphrey St. Francis (26-2).
