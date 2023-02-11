ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Dillon Carlson scored 35 points, shooting 8-of-12 from three-point range, as Northwestern downed Mount Marty 90-67 in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday in Orange City, Iowa.

Craig Sterk finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Northwestern (19-7, 12-6 GPAC). Grant DeMeulenaere had 10 points. Matt Onken added nine rebounds and five assists in the victory.

