ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Dillon Carlson scored 35 points, shooting 8-of-12 from three-point range, as Northwestern downed Mount Marty 90-67 in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday in Orange City, Iowa.
Craig Sterk finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Northwestern (19-7, 12-6 GPAC). Grant DeMeulenaere had 10 points. Matt Onken added nine rebounds and five assists in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Kade Sterns scored 17 points to lead the way. Tash Lunday had 12 points and seven rebounds. Will Turner also had 12 points. Cole Bowen added 11 points.
Mount Marty (9-18, 5-14 GPAC) led 43-39 at the half thanks to 15 first-half points from Stearns. But Carlson and Sterk combined for 31 second-half points and the Raider defense held MMU to 1-of-11 shooting from three-point range to cool off the Lancers.
Mount Marty finishes the regular season on Wednesday, hosting Doane. Start time is set for 7:45 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
