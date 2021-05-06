HAWARDEN, Iowa — Alcester-Hudson placed fifth in the girls’ division and ninth in the boys’ division of the West Sioux Falcon Relays track and field meet, held on Thursday in Hawarden, Iowa.
Lawton-Bronson won the girls’ title, 115 to 92 over Gehlen Catholic. Alcester-Hudson finished with 59 points.
For the Cubs, Carly Patrick won the long jump (15-9 1/2), and finished second in both the 100 (13.42) and 200 (27.97). Roni Rhead won the shot put (33-6 1/2).
Gehlen Catholic scored 155.5 points to win the boys’ division, beating out Lawton-Bronson (93) and MMCRU (92). Alcester-Hudson finished with two points.
