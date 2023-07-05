RANDOLPH, Neb. — Hartington scored 11 runs in the first inning on the way to a 22-0 victory over Randolph in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Breiton Whitmire went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for Hartington. Carson Arens had two hits and four RBI. Jaxson Bernecker and Jalen Lammers each had two hits. Brayden Reifenrath and Koby Detlefson each doubled. Weston Heine had a hit and three RBI, Dan Puppe and Maverick Heine had a hit and two RBI, and Lucas Wortman added a hit in the victory.
