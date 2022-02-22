TEA —Cera Schmitz tallied 11 points in Elk Point-Jefferson’s 45-42 Region 4A quarterfinal win over Tea Area in Tea Tuesday night.
Ashley Brewer added nine points and Bentlee Kollbaum seven points for Elk Point-Jefferson.
Kaite Vasecka tallied 17 points to pace Tea Area. Brynn Schupner added 11 points.
Elk Point-Jefferson is at Vermillion at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tea Area’s season comes to an end with a 12-9 record.
EP-J (8-13) 10 8 13 14 —45
TEA (12-9) 8 10 15 9 —42
Dakota Valley 56, Parker 30
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Top-seeded Dakota Valley built a 34-13 halftime lead on the way to a 56-30 victory over Parker in the opening round of the Region 4A girls’ basketball tournament, Tuesday at North Sioux City.
Rylee Rosenquist filled the stat sheet, finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and four steals for Dakota Valley (17-4). Peyton Tritz added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers, who will host Lennox on Thursday to try to advance to the SoDak 16.
Anna Reiffenberger led Parker with eight points. Ellie Travnicek scored seven points, Janae Olson had 10 rebounds and Lexi Even added three steals for the Pheasants.
PARKER (1-20) 8 5 8 9 — 30
DAKOTA VALLEY (17-4) 20 14 13 9 — 56
Vermillion 52, Beresford 29
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers earned a 52-29 victory over Beresford in the opening round of the Region 4A girls’ basketball tournament, Tuesday in Vermillion.
Chandler Cleveland finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for Vermillion (16-5), which will host Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday to try to advance to the SoDak 16. Leah Herbster was a near-perfect 6-for-7 from the field, finishing with 13 points for the Tanagers.
Kara Niles led Beresford (8-13) with 12 points and three steals.
BERESFORD (8-13) 8 8 10 3 — 29
VERMILLION (16-5) 12 8 18 14 — 52
Lennox 50, Canton 46
LENNOX — Andie Peters scored 17 points to lead Lennox past Canton 50-46 in the opening round of the Region 4A girls’ basketball tournament, Tuesday in Lennox.
Dani Highum added 13 points for Lennox (12-9), which will travel to top-seeded Dakota Valley (17-4) on Thursday to try to advance to the SoDak 16.
Laken Meister led Canton (10-11) with 10 points.
Region 5B
Irene-Wakonda 53, Alcester-Hudson 30
HURLEY — Nora O’Malley finished with 20 points and four steals to lead Irene-Wakonda past Alcester-Hudson in the second round of the Region 5B girls’ basketball tournament, Tuesday in Hurley.
Emma Marshall posted 15 points and four steals for Irene-Wakonda (14-7), which will take on Viborg-Hurley this Thursday with a SoDak 16 berth on the line. Madison Orr added 10 points and five rebounds in the victory.
Elly Doering led Alcester-Hudson (7-14) with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Alexis Gray scored eight points and Ella Serck had 11 rebounds for the Cubs.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (7-14) 6 6 11 7 — 30
IRENE-WAKONDA (14-7) 17 10 16 10 — 53
Freeman 39, Scotland 32
CENTERVILLE — Erin Uecker posted 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Freeman past Scotland 39-32 in the second round of the Region 5B girls’ basketball tournament, Tuesday in Centerville.
Kate Miller posted nine points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for Freeman (10-10), which will take on top-seeded Centerville on Thursday with a SoDak 16 berth on the line.
Delanie Van Driel led Scotland (10-11) with 11 points and eight rebounds. Jenna Vitek added eight points.
SCOTLAND (10-11) 5 13 6 8 — 32
FREEMAN (10-10) 5 11 9 14 — 39
Centerville 35, Menno 23
CENTERVILLE — Mackenzie Meyer tallied 10 points to lead Centerville to a 35-23 win over Menno in the Region 5B quarterfinals in Centerville Tuesday night.
Mikayla Heesch added five points and six rebounds for Centerville (19-2). Keira Austin added six points and Sophie Eide five in the win.
Grace Nusz tallied eight points for Menno (5-16). Bridget Vaith added 11 rebounds and Ashton Massey six points.
Centerville faces Freeman Thursday. Menno’s season comes to an end with a 5-16 record.
MENNO (5-16) 6 4 5 8 —23
CENTERVILLE (19-2) 8 5 9 13 —35
Viborg-Hurley 56, Gayville-Volin 39
HURLEY — Coral Mason tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds for Viborg-Hurley in a 56-39 Region 5B quarterfinal win over Gayville-Volin in Hurley Tuesday night.
Denae Mach added 16 points and Shelby Lyons 11 in the win for Viborg-Hurley (17-4).
Molly Larson tallied 16 poitns to lead Gayville-Volin. Taylor Hoxeng added eight points and eight rebounds.
Viborg-Hurley plays Irene-Wakonda Thursday. Gayville-Volin’s season comes to a close with a 9-12 record.
G-V (9-12) 6 14 10 9 —39
V-H (17-4) 14 17 15 10 —56
Region 5A
Parkston 45, Bon Homme 42, OT
PARKSTON — Second-seeded Parkston needed overtime to outlast rival Bon Homme 45-42 in the opening round of the Region 5A girls’ basketball tournament, Thursday in Parkston.
Abby Hohn finished with 21 points and three assists for Parkston (16-5), which will host Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Thursday to try to advance to the SoDak 16. Faith Oakley had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Brielle Bruening added seven points in the victory.
For Bon Homme (7-14), Erin Heusinkveld led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds. Olivia Bures scored eight points. Kenadee Kozak added 10 rebounds.
BON HOMME (7-14) 13 10 8 9 2 — 42
PARKSTON (16-5) 6 13 8 13 5 — 45
MVP 57, AC-DC 48
PLANKINTON — Emilee Fox finished with 32 points and six steals to lead Mount Vernon-Plankinton past Andes Central-Dakota Christian in the opening round of the Region 5A girls’ basketball tournament, Tuesday in Plankinton.
Maria Baker added 20 points for MVP (16-5), which will travel to Parkston on Thursday.
For AC-DC, which finished with a 14-7 mark, Josie Brouwer led the way with 21 points and four steals. Allison Muckey had 12 points. Halle Olson added 10 rebounds and three assists.
AC-DC (14-7) 13 6 9 20 — 48
MVP (16-5) 12 15 14 16 — 57
Hanson 68, SC-W 39
ALEXANDRIA — Fourth-seeded Hanson got 24 points from Annalyse Weber in a 68-39 victory over Sanborn Central-Woonsocket in the opening round of the Region 5A girls’ basketball tournament, Tuesday in Alexandria.
Alyssa Moschell finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Hanson (17-4), which will travel to top-ranked Wagner on Thursday to try to advance to the SoDak 16. Eliza Oltmanns scored 10 points and Weber added five assists in the victory.
For SCW (15-6), Liz Boschee led the way with 14 points. Trinity Boschee scored 10 points. Trista White had six rebounds and four assists. Teya Moody added five assists.
SC-W (15-6) 10 9 16 4 — 39
HANSON (17-4) 12 14 18 24 — 68
Region 6B
Avon 72, Marty 29
AVON — Tiffany Pelton recorded a double-double in Avon’s 72-29 win over Marty in the Region 6B quarterfinals in Avon Tuesday night.
Pelton tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds for Avon. Courtney Sees had a game-high 22 points. Samantha Brodeen and McKenna Kocmich added 10 points each in the win.
Hawk Bair tallied 12 points to lead Marty.
Avon will face the winner of Thursday’s game between Platte-Geddes and Burke on Saturday. Marty’s season comes to an end with a 4-18 record.
MARTY (4-18) 4 8 3 14 —29
AVON (12-9) 21 28 12 11 —72
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.