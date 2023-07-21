MMU Athletic Hall To Induct Four
The Mount Marty University Lancer Athletic Hall of Fame selected Meghan Barlow, Gene El-der, Derek Otton and Jenny (Miller) Krier as the four members of the Class of 2023.
The Hall of Fame Induction will take place on Friday, Sept. 29 at the First Dakota Ruth Donohoe Fieldhouse on the campus of Mount Marty University.
Here is information on each of the four inductees:
Meghan Barlow (Colby, Kan., 1996-98, Cross Country and Track and Field)
In the autumn of 1996, Meghan Barlow made a significant move from Colby Community Col-lege to Mount Marty. Her arrival at Mount Marty proved to be a game-changer for both the Lan-cers Cross Country and Track and Field teams as she quickly showcased her exceptional abilities.
Throughout her time at the university, Barlow's achievements were nothing short of remarkable. Barlow has the distinction of being the first Mount Marty female athlete to qualify for the NAIA National Cross Country Meet. By the time of her graduation, she had left an indelible mark by setting eight school records in both indoor and outdoor track events. Indoors, she set records in the 400-meter, 800-meter, 1,000-meter, 1,500-meter and the mile events. Outdoors, her prowess was evident as she set records in the 800-meter, 1,500-meter, and 3,000-meter events. Barlow was also a South Dakota Iowa Conference Champion during the outdoor season in the 800-meter run.
Moreover, her dedication to both academics and athletics did not go unnoticed. For her out-standing performance and commitment to excellence in Cross Country during the 1997 season, she earned the prestigious title of NAIA Scholar Athlete. Furthermore, Barlow's exceptional achievements extended to Track and Field, where she was recognized as an NAIA Scholar Ath-lete for the 1997-1998 academic year.
Overall, Barlow's time at Mount Marty was a testament to her incredible talent, determination, and academic prowess, leaving a legacy within the school's sporting history.
Gene Elder (Loveland, Colo., Baseball, 1995-99)
Gene Elder was a prominent figure among the Lancers' roster during the mid to late 90s. His ex-ceptional skills as a pitcher led the team to regular season conference championships in 1996, 1997, and 1999, as well as triumphs in the South Dakota Iowa Conference (SDIC) in 1998 and 1999. Throughout his career, the Lancers amassed an impressive record of 109 wins and 49 losses.
Elder’s dedication extended beyond the field, as he also excelled academically, being recognized as a two-time NAIA Scholar-Athlete in both 1998 and 1999. By the time Gene concluded his illustrious career, his name adorned several spots on the career and season charts. Notably, he ranked 2nd in career wins with 24, 2nd in career innings pitched with 185 innings, and 2nd in career complete games with 22. On the single-season charts, Elder shared the top position for most complete games in a season with 9, tied for 2nd with 11 pitching starts in a season, and tied for 2nd with 8 wins in a season, which he accomplished in both the 1998 and 1999 seasons. For his efforts Gene was recognized as 2nd Team SDIC in 1998 and 1st Team SDIC in 1999.
Presently, Elder resides in Loveland, Colo., together with his wife Angie, who is also a 1999 graduate of MMU. Angie is currently pursuing her Master's in Divinity and is set to graduate from seminary next spring. Their daughter Madison is studying Elementary Education and Special Education as a sophomore at Colorado Christian, and their daughter Layne will be commencing her freshman year at Grand Canyon University, focusing on business studies.
Outside of their family life, the Elders actively participate in their church, Zion Lutheran, and contribute to their community by supporting the local Habitat for Humanity. Additionally, Gene serves on the Post 22 Foundation board in Rapid City. He has also established a financial planning practice affiliated with Thrivent in Loveland, Colorado.
As for hobbies, Gene continues to stay involved in baseball by participating in a wood-bat league, although he no longer pitches after undergoing two rotator cuff surgeries. He also enjoys indulging in golf, hunting, and fishing whenever their busy schedule permits, especially when they are not traveling or attending their children's events.
Derek Otton (Mesa, Ariz., Men’s Soccer, 2008-2010)
Derek Otton has earned a prestigious spot in the MMU Athletic Hall of Fame, making history as the first Men's Soccer player to receive this honor. Hailing from Mesa, Arizona, Derek started his journey as a junior college transfer and went on to become a vital two-year starter for the Lancers.
Throughout Otton’s illustrious playing career, he achieved remarkable feats, including being named the 2009 GPAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year. His exceptional skills as a goalkeeper also earned him a spot on the first-team All-GPAC. During the 2009 season, Derek recorded an impressive six shutouts, with three consecutive ones in conference play. He maintained a remarkable 1.39 goals-per-game average, amassing a total of 145 saves with an outstanding .858 save percentage, which included an average of 7.72 saves per game. Notably, Otten’s 145 saves ranked him 5th in the NAIA, while his 7.72 saves per game earned him the 7th spot in the NAIA rankings. His remarkable efforts contributed significantly to the Lancers' success, helping them set a former school record for wins in a single season.
In the 2008 season, Otton continued to impress, ranking 6th in the nation with an 8.29 saves per game average and receiving recognition as an Honorable Mention All-GPAC player. Throughout his playing career, Derek compiled an impressive 285 career saves, solidifying his place as one of the most outstanding players in Men's Soccer.
Currently, Derek Otton, resides in his hometown of Mesa, Arizona. As for his professional life, he is serving as a Senior Financial Controls analyst for The Boeing Company. Derek’s family includes his spouse, Kaylee, and his two lovely children, Brynn, who is 3 years old, and Brett, who is just 1 month old.
Jenny (Miller) Krier (Sioux Falls, 2008-2011, Women’s Basketball)
Jenny (Miller) Krier enjoyed a remarkable basketball career during her time with the Lancers, contributing to two National Tournament teams and achieving three consecutive 20-win seasons. Throughout her three years of competition, the team flourished with an impressive 66-29 record. Notably, Jenny delivered an exceptional senior season, securing her place in the annals of Women's Basketball history with top-ten rankings for points scored, free throws made, and three-pointers made.
Upon graduating, Krier’s accomplishments earned her a spot in the Top Ten Career Charts for various statistics, including total points, free throws made, free throw percentage, three-pointers made, and three-point percentage. Her outstanding performance during the 2010-11 season earned her well-deserved recognition as she was named 2nd Team All-American and 1st Team All-GPAC. In addition to her on-court achievements, Jenny received numerous academic accolades, such as being named an NAIA Scholar-Athlete twice, a Pflieger-Olson Academic All-Conference Award winner three times, and All-GPAC twice. In 2009, Krier was honored as the recipient of the Sandy Schaeffer Memorial Scholarship, further exemplifying her dedication to both sports and academics. The year 2011 also saw her named as the Yankton QB Club Female Athlete of the Year.
In the present day, Krier resides in Yankton, where she remains actively involved in her community. Her occupation revolves around nurturing young minds as a 1st Grade Teacher at Sacred Heart School. Beyond her professional pursuits, she takes pleasure in exploring the trails surrounding Yankton and cherishes precious moments with her children. Jenny is married to Trey Krier, who is also a distinguished figure in the MMU Hall of Fame. Together, they have been blessed with four children: Coyer (9), Keaton (8), Callen (4), and Eloise (1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.