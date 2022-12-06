WAKONDA — Irene-Wakonda outlasted Bon Homme 46-44 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday. The game marked the season opener for both squads.
Emma Marshall led Irene-Wakonda with 17 points. Madison Orr had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
For Bon Homme, Kenadee Kozak scored 17 points. Jurni Vavruska had 11 points and Taycee Ranek added nine points for the Cavaliers.
Irene-Wakonda, 1-0, travels to Ponca on Saturday. Bon Homme is off until a Dec. 15 home matchup against Scotland.
Bon Homme won the JV game 39-7.
BON HOMME (0-1) 15 9 8 12 — 44
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-0) 12 12 12 10 — 46
Centerville 58, Canistota 24
CANISTOTA — Centerville used a balanced attack, with six players scoring seven points or more, to roll past Canistota 58-24 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Bailey Hansen scored 11 points and Mackenzie Meyer had 10 points and four steals for Centerville. Lillie Eide, Thea Gust and Keira Austin each had eight points. Makayla Heesch added seven points and six assists in the victory.
Kayla Pappendick scored 14 points for Canistota.
Centerville, 2-0, travels to Freeman to face Freeman Academy-Marion on Dec. 13. Canistota also returns to action on Dec. 13, traveling to Colman-Egan.
Centerville won the JV game 41-30.
CENTERVILLE (2-0) 9 18 24 7 — 58
CANISTOTA (0-2) 2 10 8 4 — 24
Bloomfield 54, Stuart 43
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Bloomfield outscored Stuart 28-15 in the second half to corral the Broncos 54-43 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Madison Abbenhaus scored 18 points and Tenly Gilsdorf netted 15 points for Bloomfield. Christina Martenson added eight points in the victory.
Bloomfield, 2-1, hosts Winside on Friday. Stuart, 1-2, hosts Twin Loup on Friday.
STUART (1-2) 15 13 8 7 — 43
BLOOMFIELD (2-1) 18 8 10 18 — 54
Scotland 39, Bridgewater-Emery 14
SCOTLAND — Scotland outscored Bridgewater-Emery 13-3 in the first quarter and didn’t look back, rolling to a 39-14 victory in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday. The game marked the season opener for both squads.
Jenna Vitek finished with 14 points and six steals for Scotland. Trinity Bietz had seven points and 11 rebounds. Martina DeBoer added eight rebounds and three assists in the victory.
Oakley Weber led Bridgewater-Emery with five points. Hayden Hofer had six rebounds.
Scotland is off until a Dec. 14 matchup with Menno. Bridgewater-Emery hosts Viborg-Hurley on Dec. 13.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (0-1) 3 4 5 2 — 14
SCOTLAND (1-0) 13 4 11 11 — 39
Platte-Geddes 49, Freeman 39
FREEMAN — Platte-Geddes used three players in double figures to claim a 49-39 victory over Freeman in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Cadence Van Zee posted 13 points and seven rebounds to lead Platte-Geddes. Regan Hoffman and Karly VanDerWerff each had 10 points, with VanDerWerff also recording 11 rebounds, five assists and six blocked shots. Kori VanDerWerff also had seven rebounds in the victory.
Ashlin Jacobsen led Freeman with 15 points. Erin Uecker had nine points.
Platte-Geddes, 1-0, travels to Dakota Christian School to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Saturday. Freeman, 0-1, hosts Viborg-Hurley on Friday.
Freeman won the JV game 42-8.
PLATTE-GEDDES (1-0) 9 17 12 11 — 49
FREEMAN (0-1) 5 10 11 13 — 39
Lennox 50, Dakota Valley 45
LENNOX — Dani Highum scored 19 points to lead Lennox past Dakota Valley 50-45 in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday. The game marked the season opener for both squads.
Ryan Hanssen scored 12 points and Andie Peters added 11 points in the victory.
Melina Snoozy led Dakota Valley with 16 points. Ella Reifenrath added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Lennox travels to Sioux Falls Christian on Friday. Dakota Valley travels to Tea Area on Friday.
Crofton 51, Boone Cent. 32
ALBION, Neb. — Crofton improved to 3-0 on the season with a 51-32 victory over Boone Central in Mid-State Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Caitlin Guenther finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Crofton. Lexie Wiebelhaus had 10 points. Cassie Allen added six steals in the victory.
Crofton travels to Boyd County on Friday. Boone Central, 0-3, travels to Central City on Thursday.
