OMAHA, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield finished 14th with 42.5 points in the Class C portion of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament, which concluded on Saturday in Omaha.
Central City won the team title with 135 points, beating out Aquinas Catholic (127) and David City (110).
Crofton-Bloomfield had two wrestlers take home top-six finishes. Jared Janssen (40-8) placed third at 220 pounds after advancing to the semifinals. Robbie Fisher (41-6) finished fifth at 106 pounds.
S.D. Region 2B
SALEM — Canton ran away with team honors at the Region 2B Wrestling Tournament, held on Saturday in Salem.
Canton scored 306 points on the day, well ahead of McCook Central-Montrose (205) and Howard (183). The C-Hawks claimed eight region titles and 13 top-four finishes.
Elk Point-Jefferson was fourth with 176 points. Lucas Hueser (138), Skyler Swatek (145) and Gavin Jacobs (170) each finished second for the Huskies. Joseph Weis (126), Grayson Jacobs (152), Ben Swatek (160) and Drake Peed (285) each placed third, and Noah McDermott (182) finished fourth on the day.
Parker placed fifth with 128 points, led by a 195-pound title by Charlie Patten. Riley Pankratz (113) placed third, Andrew Even (126), Levi Wieman (220) and Geoff Dunkelberger (285) each finished fourth for the Pheasants.
Marion-Freeman finished with 74 points. Riley Tschetter (106) and Clayton Smith (220) each placed third to lead the Rebels. Ethan Ortman (160) finished fourth.
Viborg-Hurley scored 24 points on the day. Collin Graves (285) finished second for the Cougars.
The South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament will take place Feb. 25-27 in Rapid City.
S.D. Region 3B
WAGNER — Winner Area beat out Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes for top honors in the Region 3B Wrestling Tournament, held Saturday in Wagner.
Winner Area scored 252.5, with KWLPG (205.5), Burke-Gregory (122) and Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon (116.5) rounding out the first four.
Winner Area won five weight classes and advanced seven other wrestlers to state with top-four finishes.
For KWLPG, Chase Varilek won at 132 pounds, Spencer Hanson won at 182 pounds and Levi Nightingale won at 195 pounds to lead the way. Kasen Konstanz (106) finished second, falling to Winner Area’s Maxton Brozik in the final for his first loss of the season (31-1).
Also for KWLPG, Kyler Konstanz (120) and Grayson Hanson (160) each finished second. Iden Myers (113) and Carter Lenz (138) placed third. Holden Havlik (170), Jacob Novak (220) and Kameron Styles each finished fourth.
For BHSA, Isaac Crownover won the 152-pound title to lead the way. Brady Bierema (126) and Jordan Gall (195) each finished second.
Wagner finished seventh with 102 points, led by titles by Jhett Breen at 120 pounds and Bradyn Lhotak at 138 pounds. Karstyn Lhotak (106) and Nolan Dvorak (182) each finished third, and Riley Roberts (145) placed fourth for the Red Raiders.
Parkston scored 87 points on the day. Porter Neugebauer (126) and Noah Mahoney (160) each finished third, and Gavin Braun (106) and Landon Sudbeck (132) finished fourth for the Trojans.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian finished with six points.
The South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament will take place Feb. 25-27 in Rapid City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.