VERMILLION — Sioux Falls Christian dominated both sides to sweep the Dakota XII Conference Track and Field Meet, Thursday in Vermillion.
The Charger girls won 12 events to claim a 210 to 81 victory over Dakota Valley. Canton (78) was third. Elk Point-Jefferson (69) finished fifth, while Vermillion (58) was seventh.
The Chargers won the 400 (50.34), 800 (1:47.00), 1600 (4:13.32) and 3200 (9:54.81) relays. Emma Buys won the 100 (12.85) and 200 (26.28) and ran on the winning 400 relay. Ellie Maddox won the 800 (2:19.81) and 3200 (11:29.58). Anna Vyn won the 400 (57.92) and anchored the winning 1600 and 3200 relays. Corinne Braun won the 1600 (5:08.47) and ran on the winning 3200 relay. Sydney Oostra won the 300 hurdles (48.43) and ran on the winning 800 and 1600 relays. Rylee Punt won the pole vault (11-1).
Elk Point-Jefferson won two events, both in the throws: Josie Curry in the shot put (39-3 3/4) and Bentlee Kollbaum in the javelin (115-1).
Canton won three events, with Jaryn Warejcka winning the 100 hurdles (16.58) and long jump (17-1). Jenna Vande Weerd claimed the discus (116-6). Madison claimed two titles, with Audrey Nelson winning the high jump (5-4) and Lydia Nelson winning the triple jump (32-3 1/2). Lennox won the medley relay (4:16.34).
The SFC boys won 10 events on the way to a 211 to 132 victory over Lennox. West Central (9) was third. Vermillion scored 48 points, Dakota Valley scored 37 points and Elk Point-Jefferson had 31 points on the day.
Sioux Falls Christian won the 400 (45.16), 1600 (3:26.84) and 3200 (8:03.58) relays. Josiah Adams won three events for the Chargers: 100 (11.06), 200 (22.42) and the 300 hurdles (39.71). Isaac Davelaar won the 400 (49.43) and anchored the 1600 and 3200 relays. Davis Buck won the 800 (1:57.28) and ran on the 1600 and 3200 relays. Paul Hoekman won the shot put (54-6 1/2). Kennan Voss won the triple jump (41-9 1/2).
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross was a double-winner in the distance events, winning the 1600 (4:26.29) and 3200 (9:44.84).
Lennox’s Layne Kuper won the 110 hurdles (15.62) and the long jump (21-11 1/4). The Orioles also won the medley relay (3:53.50).
West Central won the 800 relay (1:30.59). Tea Area’s Ethan McKnelly won the high jump (6-2). Dell Rapids’ Gunnar Chamley won the discus (141-10). Madison’s Aaron Hawkes won the pole vault (14-3). Canton’s Cain Wallner won the javelin (149-1).
