VERMILLION — Vermillion’s varsity and JV each finished with a better score than Madison’s varsity team as the Tanagers claimed a girls’ golf dual against the Bulldogs on Tuesday at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.
Vermillion won the varsity dual 347 to 423, led by Georgia Johnson’s 79. Ronnie Wilharm shot 86. Stephanie Carr, Emma Willert and Taylor Reuvers each shot 91. Kaitlin Tracy added a 93 for the Tanagers.
