Taking the court for the first time since April 8, the Yankton Bucks boys’ tennis team suffered its first loss of the season as part of a home triangular at the NFAA Easton Center.
Sioux Falls Washington beat Yankton 8-1. Zac Briggs was the lone Buck to score a victory, winning 10-7 over Noah Morgans at flight three singles.
Yankton sent its junior varsity against Vermillion, scoring a 9-0 victory.
Yankton, 12-1, travels to Harrisburg for matchups against Rapid City Christian and Harrisburg on Thursday.
WASHINGTON 8, YANKTON 1
SINGLES: Clayton Poppenga W def. Gage Becker 11-9; Davis Shafer W def. Ryan Schulte 10-6; Zac Briggs Y def. Noah Morgans 10-7; Chase Rima W def. Harrison Krajewski 10-4; Jacob Morgans W def. Keaton List 10-6; Harold Mayer W def. Miles Krajewski 10-0
DOUBLES: Poppenga-Shafer W def. Becker-Briggs 10-1; N. Morgans-J. Morgans W def. Schulte-List 10-3; Rima-Mayer W def. H. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgway 10-2
JV: Owen Boyd W def. Ridgway 10-5; Noah Spain W def. Corrigan Johnke 10-4; Boyd-Spain W def. M. Krajewski-Johnke 10-6
YANKTON 9, VERMILLION 0
SINGLES: Christopher Rockne Y def. Caden Mandernach 10-1; Jack Pedersen Y def. Lucas Green 10-2; Patrick Kralicek Y def. Caleb Reins 10-3; Hunter Eggen Y def. Grant Freeling 10-1; Luke Moeller Y def. Hayden Fogelman 10-8; Ethan Marsh Y def. Mason Freeling 10-7
DOUBLES: Rockne-Pedersen Y def. Mandernach-Green 10-4; Kralicek-Eggen Y def. Reins-Theo Wittmuss 10-2; Moeller-Marsh Y def. Fogelman-M. Freeling 10-3
JV: Chase Howe Y def. Wittmuss 10-2; Elisha Swenson Y def. Gaul Magana 10-3; Logan Tepe V def. Tanner Becker 10-8; Coleman Frank Y def. Henry Schulte 10-8; Joshua Stapish Y def. Jacob Emerson 10-1; Parker Riley Y def. Zane Parry 10-4; Howe-Swenson Y def. G. Freeling-Magana 10-2; Becker-Frank Y def. Tepe-Schulte 10-6; Stapish-Riley Y def. Emerson-Parry 10-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.