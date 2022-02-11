MITCHELL — Madison returned to the top of the Class A gymnastics rankings Friday, edging out four-time defending Deuel for team honors at the South Dakota State Gymnastics Meet at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Madison had last won the Class A title in 2017. Either Madison or Deuel has won each title since 1995, with Friday’s win being the Bulldogs’ 21st crown during that stretch.
The victorious Bulldogs finished at 135.333, four-tenths of a points ahead of Deuel (134.933). Chamberlain (133.6) was third, followed by Hot Springs (132.133), Estelline-Hendricks (131.6) and Wagner-Bon Homme (131.417).
Wagner-Bon Homme posted a 34.917 on vault, 33.583 on floor exercise, 32.4 on balance beam and 30.517 on uneven parallel bars. Alexys Rueb had the squad’s top scores on bars (8.617), floor (8.533) and vault (9.2). Alcista Dion led the team on beam (8.4).
Individual competition will take place today (Saturday). Gymnasts from Wagner-Bon Homme, Vermillion and Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon are scheduled to compete in the event.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Madison 135.333; 2, Deuel 134.933; 3, Chamberlain 133.6; 4, Hot Springs 132.133; 5, Estelline-Hendricks 131.6; 6, Wagner-Bon Homme 131.417; 7, Milbank 130.45; 8, Britton-Hecla 127.95
