The Yankton Gazelles were able to get bats moving early on in the game, scoring seven runs combined in the first and second inning on the way to a 7-2 win over the Brandon Valley Lynx in high school softball action on Thursday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
The victory was the first in program history for Yankton. This is the first season of state-sanctioned softball in South Dakota.
Yankton built an early 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, with five different players picking up a hit, and four getting an RBI in the inning.
Elle Feser was the seventh run for the Gazelles after she sent a home run well over the center field fence. This was hers, and Yankton’s, first home run this season. Feser was 2-for-3 at the plate, and did not let a single ball get past her when she was behind the plate.
“Everything is a first for the team and it’s exciting. We are all happy for each other, and it feels good to pick up the first win,” Feser said. “We were able to improve from our first game and work on small things this game to help us get the win.”
The Gazelles were able to keep Brandon Valley off the bases and scoreboard until the top of the fourth inning. The Lynx’s first run came from a single to center field.
Grace Behrns pitched a complete game for Yankton, picking up four strikeouts and holding Brandon Valley to five hits in this matchup.
“She played a fantastic game for us today,” said Yankton head coach Jill Muth. “She pitched well and helped keep runners off the base for the first three innings.”
The last run of the game happened in the top of the seventh inning, when the Lynx put their second run on the board after a fielder’s choice.
The team is looking to continue to improve for their next game, with the most notable change being they finally get to practice outside.
“Today was exciting to pick up our first win,” Behrns said. “Being able to practice outside next week though, that’s a big deal.”
Coach Muth expressed similar excitement for being outside. “The girls will finally get the chance to be outside and work on parts of the game that we have not been able to, especially defense. It will be nice to continue to work hard and get better.”
Yankton moves to 1-1 on the season after picking up this first win. The team will compete in their first away game on Thursday, April 13, where they will take on Rapid City Central.
Brandon Valley won the JV game 18-16. Hailey Schulte and Madison Girard both picked up three hits for Yankton in this game. Mia Donner led the Gazelles in RBI with four, with Kyra Tjeerdsma and Girard each recording three RBI.
