The Yankton Gazelles were able to get bats moving early on in the game, scoring seven runs combined in the first and second inning on the way to a 7-2 win over the Brandon Valley Lynx in high school softball action on Thursday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.

The victory was the first in program history for Yankton. This is the first season of state-sanctioned softball in South Dakota.

