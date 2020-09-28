EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect the announcement by the Wagner School District that it will go to remote learning through Oct. 12.
The Wagner School District announced a move to online learning through Oct. 12. This will result in a number of postponements involving the Red Raider athletic programs:
— Wagner will not participate in the Burke/Great Plains Conference cross country meet on Oct. 1, the Southeast South Dakota Conference meet on Oct. 3 in Oacoma and the Ethan-Parkston Invitational on Oct. 8 in Parkston.
— The Wagner at Miller-Highmore-Harrold football game on Oct. 2 is postponed.
— Wagner will not participate in the Gregory Invitational competitive cheer competition on Oct. 3 and the Mitchell Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition on Oct. 10.
— The Tri-Valley at Wagner volleyball match on Oct. 3, the Tripp-Delmont-Armour at Wagner volleyball match on Oct. 5, the Wagner at Scotland volleyball match on Oct. 6, the Wagner at Madison volleyball match on Oct. 10 and the Wagner at Mount Vernon-Plankinton volleyball match on Oct. 12 are postponed.
The TDA match has been rescheduled for Oct. 27. The Scotland match has been rescheduled for Oct. 30. The matches against Tri-Valley and Hanson have been cancelled.
A number of other area schools have adjusted their athletic schedules due to concerns with COVID. Here is a list of changes recently reported to the Press & Dakotan.
— The Andes Central-Dakota Christian at Menno volleyball match, scheduled for Sept. 28, has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Hanson at Parkston football game, scheduled for Oct. 2, has been cancelled. Hanson will instead host Alcester-Hudson.
— The Avon football team will take on Herreid-Selby Area on Oct. 2 in Redfield. Start time is 3 p.m.
— The Wynot at Allen football game, scheduled for Oct. 2, has been cancelled.
— The Wynot at Ponca volleyball match, scheduled for Sept. 29, has been postponed.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
