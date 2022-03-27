This could have been a bad weekend for Mount Marty University baseball.
In the opening game of a four-game series, MMU saw a nine-run lead evaporate as Jamestown put together an unreal 16-run inning. But the Lancers bounced back to win the second game, then came back Sunday to take the series with a sweep in Great Plains Athletic Conference action at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
“If you see something like game one, it’s easy for an 0-4 weekend to happen,” said Mount Marty head coach Andy Bernatow. “It’s a player thing. The captains, the team leadership, got things going in the right direction.
“When you see that, it’s impressive.”
The Lancers answered an early run with six straight runs to claim the opener 6-2, then built a 3-0 lead and claimed a 3-1 victory in the nightcap.
Outside of that 16-run inning in a 19-15 Jamestown win, the Lancers outscored a quality Jimmies program 33-7.
“A game like that (19-15 loss) can have residual effects that can affect the games after it,” Bernatow said. “Ideally, after a game like that, you’d like a couple of days to recoup. But we had four games in about 30 hours.”
In Sunday’s opener, Jamestown took a lead when Trent Peters’ fly ball in the right field gap fell just out of reach of the Lancer defense. The Lancers answered with three in the first and a three-run home run by Mason Townsend in the second to build the lead.
Tayler Cullen’s seventh inning home run gave Jamestown one more run, but Tyler Priest got out of a bases-loaded jam to end the game.
Townsend drove in four of the Lancers’ six runs. Jet Weber tripled. Connor Capps and Zane Salley each had a hit in the victory.
For Jamestown, Trent Peters doubled twice and Isaiah Roebuck had two hits to lead the way. Cullen homered and Luke Shekeryk added a hit in the effort.
Priest went the distance, striking out four, for the win. Cole Christensen took the loss, striking out six in his five innings of work.
In the nightcap, Caid Koletzky had a two-run home run in the first and Salley had a RBI single to give the Lancers the early lead.
Jamestown scored on a bases-loaded walk to Trent Peters in the fourth inning, but the Jimmies left the bases loaded and didn’t get a runner to second base the rest of the way.
Weber and Salley each had two hits for Mount Marty. Koletzky homered. Billy Hancock and Tyler Linch each had a hit in the victory.
Tanner Shepard had three of Jamestown’s six hits. Roebuck, Cullen and Julian Sansores each had a hit.
Clayton Chipchase struck out six batters in six innings of work for the win. Dylan Nicholson pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Kendall Yackley took the loss, striking out six in his five innings of work.
The Sunday sweep pushed the Lancers to 20-7 overall, 6-2 in GPAC play. It marks the eighth time in nine years that Mount Marty has won 20 or more games, with the exception being the 2020 season that was cancelled after 20 games.
“Every year has its own character,” Bernatow said. “This year I do like the leadership these guys have shown. I hope it can continue.”
Bernatow will look for the Lancers to continue to grow and build consistency as they progress into the final month of the regular season.
“One thing we’ve show the ability to do is pitch the ball,” he said. “We’ve shown the ability to be an offensive team at times, and we’ve seen times where we’re not. We’ve shown the ability to be a good defensive team at times, and we’ve seen times where we’re not.
“The fourth phase, the mental phase, is an area I hope we continue to grow and build.”
Mount Marty has one more game before turning the calendar to April, a non-conference game on Thursday at Dakota Wesleyan. The single game is set for 4 p.m.
