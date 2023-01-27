As the pass-game coordinator for his alma mater, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Josh Davis won a national championship Jan. 8. Two days later, he was wearing the colors of the rival South Dakota Coyotes, as head coach Bob Nielson introduced him to the team as the Coyotes’ new offensive coordinator.
Davis, who played wide receiver for SDSU from 2002-05, is trying not to dwell on the fact that he is representing and wearing Coyote red instead of Jackrabbit Blue now, but it is something he is not taking lightly.
“I respect the fan base and the rivalry,” he said. “I understand that some people consider it to be a hated rivalry. Hate is an extremely strong term. I think it’s a very respected rivalry (with) two programs that respect one another and get after each other in great competition.”
He admitted it does feel different to be representing USD as he continues to recruit the same athletes to play football in Vermillion now compared to Brookings.
“I believe in the product USD is able to offer student athletes, and that’s what I’m there to talk to recruits about and these high school coaches,” he said. “It’s cool because I’ve connected well with the high school coaches in the area the last handful of years even when I was at Northwestern College (as offensive coordinator from 2015-21), I recruited Sioux Falls heavily (as well as in) Omaha.”
Davis is hesitant to put his offensive philosophy in any particular category but wants USD’s offense to be “versatile” based on looks opposing defenses are presenting.
“My job as an offensive coordinator is to recognize (defenses’) strengths and try to put our offense in situations that can take advantage of what we think are their weaknesses,” he said. “You can do that sometimes (formation-wise). If they have two All-American defensive linemen, try to make sure that they’re not in position to make plays. Don’t put your first-year starter up against the All-American at the point of attack. Simple things like that set our offense up to be successful based on our personnel.”
When Nielson took over play-calling responsibilities last season, the Coyotes went to a more ball-control approach, yet dialed up deep-pass play calls especially when Aidan Bouman took over the starting quarterback role. From Davis’ early remarks, he echoed this type of approach as far as the type of offense he wants USD to be.
“I want to be able to run the football,” Davis said. “I want to be able to complement our defense as best as we can with clock management and ball security. But shoot, I want to be explosive as well.
“Our fan base and the people in the crowd on Saturdays watching USD football next year, I’d like for them to see an organized team — a team that plays with discipline, great effort and has a chance to win every game that we play.”
The DakotaDome gives USD a built-in home-field advantage in Davis’ eyes. He is impressed with the facilities available to student-athletes in Vermillion.
“That’s commitment from the leadership of the of the college to take care of athletics and put their best foot forward so we can build championship level programs, not only in football, but across the board,” he said.
Davis got his first taste of the facilities at a South Dakota high school football coaches clinic last summer at USD. It was also where he met Nielson.
“I could tell (Nielson) was a man of character,” Davis said. “He’s always been established as a championship caliber head football coach at different levels. He was somebody I knew was character oriented, work-ethic oriented. He was the type of guy that wants to high quality human beings as well as talented football coaches, which reminded me a lot of where I came from (with) Coach Stiegelmeier, who’s cut off the same cloth.”
