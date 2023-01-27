Josh Davis

Former South Dakota State player and assistant coach Josh Davis was hired as the offensive coordinator for the University of South Dakota earlier this month.

 Aaron Mercado/USD Media Relations

As the pass-game coordinator for his alma mater, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Josh Davis won a national championship Jan. 8. Two days later, he was wearing the colors of the rival South Dakota Coyotes, as head coach Bob Nielson introduced him to the team as the Coyotes’ new offensive coordinator.

Davis, who played wide receiver for SDSU from 2002-05, is trying not to dwell on the fact that he is representing and wearing Coyote red instead of Jackrabbit Blue now, but it is something he is not taking lightly.

