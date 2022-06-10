No-hitters by Elkton’s Aiden Stewart and Brandon Valley’s Tate Ivers highlighted the opening day of the the Lewis & Clark Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament. The tournament began on Friday, with games played in Yankton, Vermillion, and Crofton, Nebraska.
Stewart started off the day with a no-hitter, striking out 16 as Elkton beat Crofton 4-1.
Ivers struck out nine as Brandon Valley blanked Becker, Minnesota, 3-0.
Six teams went 2-0 on the opening day
Host Yankton started 2-0 in its pool, beating Sioux Falls Post 911 12-0 and Spearfish 11-1. Blair, Nebraska rolled to a pair of victories in the Yankton pool, beating Sioux Falls Post 911 12-5 and Huron 11-3.
In Vermillion, Brandon Valley went 2-0 with a pair of shutouts, 9-0 over Sioux Falls Post 15 and the 3-0 win over Becker. Host Vermillion also went 2-0 with two shutouts, beating Sioux Falls Post 15 7-0 and Sturgis 8-0.
In Crofton, Tabor downed Elkton 4-2 and Hartington 10-2. Dell Rapids finished the day with an 11-1 win over Hartington and a 4-2 victory over host Crofton.
All three matchups of 2-0 teams will occur late in the day today (Saturday). At Yankton, the Yankton-Blair matchup is set for 6:30 p.m. The Vermillion-Brandon Valley matchup is also scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start. In Crofton, the Tabor-Dell Rapids matchup is set for 4:15 p.m.
Play begins at all three sites today at 9:30 a.m. The three pool championship and the next best team will advance to Sunday’s championship semifinals. The semifinals and championship will be played at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Here are the recaps from Friday’s pool play games.
Yankton Pool
Yankton 12, S.F. Post 911 0
Yankton made quick work of the Sioux Falls Post 911 Chargers, claiming a 12-0 victory in the opening game on Friday.
Jace McCorkell had a pair of hits and two RBI for Yankton. Joe Gokie had a double and three RBI. Rugby Ryken also doubled. Cody Oswald and Connor Teichroew each had a hit and two RBI. Lucas Kampshoff added a hit in the victory.
Elijah Myers had the lone Chargers hit.
Isaiah Schelhaas went the distance in the four-inning contest, striking out one, for the win. Myers took the loss.
Yankton 11, Spearfish 1
Four different Yankton players had two hits each as Yankton downed Spearfish 11-1 on Friday.
Drew Ryken doubled and singled for Yankton. Rugby Ryken, Joe Gokie and Lucas Kampshoff each had two hits. Cody Oswald tripled. Dylan Prouty, Jace McCorkell and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Aiden Haught’s first-inning single was the lone Spearfish hit.
Loecker struck out 10 in the five-inning contest for the win. Connor Comer took the loss.
Blair 12, S.F. Post 911 5
Blair used a pair of big innings to pull away from Sioux Falls Post 911, 12-5, on Friday.
Bo Nielsen went 3-for-3 for Blair. Brayan Caraveo, Joe Rodriguez, Eli Morgan, Morgan Rump and Conner O’Neil each doubled. Blaine Rosenbaum, Lee Chavez-Lara and Kolton Hammer each had a hit in the victory.
Tate Connell had two of Sioux Falls’ three hits. Reed Lubben had the other hit.
Three different pitchers threw for Blair. Spencer McGowan took the loss.
Blair 11, Huron 3
Blair took an early lead, then iced the game with a trio of three-run innings in an 11-3 victory over Huron on Friday.
Morgan Rump and Nate Wachter each had three hits, including a double, for Blair. Conner O’Neil and Dylan Swanson also had three hits each, with Wachter and O’Neil each posting three RBI. Ethan Baessler had two hits and Tanner Jacobson doubled in the victory.
Peyton Grace had two hits for Huron. Jack Pedersen, Tyson Lien and Trace Wenz each had a hit.
Tyler Andersen went the distance in the six-inning contest, striking out three, for the win. Peyton Bischoff took the loss.
Spearfish 8, Huron 2
Ty Sieber went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI to spark Spearfish past Huron 8-2 on Friday.
Aiden Haught doubled and Brady Hartwig added a hit in the victory.
Hogan Tystad struck out five in four innings of work for the win. Dawsyn Rogers took the loss, striking out five in his four innings of work.
Crofton Pool
Elkton 4, Crofton 1
CROFTON, Neb. — Elkton’s Aiden Stewart tossed a no-hitter, striking out 16, in a 4-1 victory over host Crofton on Friday.
Ryan Krog had a single and two RBI for Elkton. Kellen Sattler added a hit and a RBI in the win.
Roy Knapp took the loss, striking out seven in his four innings of work.
Tabor 4, Elkton 2
CROFTON, Neb. — Tabor rallied from an early 2-0 deficit, taking the lead with a three-run sixth in a 4-2 victory over Elkton on Friday.
Nolan Carda went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Tabor. Nolan Dvorak, Trent Herrboldt and Carter Uecker each had a hit in the victory.
Austin Johnson had two of Elkton’s three hits. Aiden Erickson added a hit.
Uecker went the distance in the victory, striking out nine. Ryan Krog took the loss, striking out 11 in a complete game effort.
Tabor 10, Hartington 2
CROFTON, Neb. — Tabor took control with a six-run fourth inning on the way to a 10-2 victory over Hartington on Friday.
Landon Bares doubled and singled, and Dustin Honomichl and Easton Mudder each doubled for Tabor. Riley Rothschadl and Logan Winckler each had a hit in the victory.
Dan Puppe, Brett Kleinschmit, Tyan Baller, Carter Arens and Jaxson Bernecker each had a hit for Hartington.
Honomichl struck out seven in the five-inning contest for the win. Jude Crie took the loss.
Dell Rapids 13, Hartington 1
CROFTON, Neb. — Dell Rapids scored eight runs in the first inning and didn’t look back, claiming a 13-1 victory over Hartington on Friday.
C.J. Smith went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Braden Fersdahl doubled and singled for Dell Rapids. Will Jaton also tripled. Mason Stubbe, Sutton Williams and Joe Rechtenbaugh each had a hit in the victory.
Tyan Baller had a hit for Hartington.
Jaton picked up the win, allowing one hit in the four-inning contest. Keaton Steffen took the loss.
Dell Rapids 4, Crofton 2
CROFTON, Neb. — Dell Rapids took the early lead and held on for a 4-2 victory over Crofton on Friday.
Brayden Pankonen and Joe Rechtenbaugh each had two hits for Dell Rapids. Treyse Eastman doubled. Mason Stubbe, Jack Henry and Sutton Williams each had a hit in the victory.
Rechtenbaugh struck out five in 5 2/3 innings of work for the win. Zach Berger took the loss.
Vermillion Pool
Brandon Valley 3, Becker 0
VERMILLION — Tate Ivers kept Becker in check, tossing a no-hitter as Brandon Valley downed the Minnesota squad 3-0 on Friday.
Iver struck out nine and walked none in the seven-inning contest.
Dawson Mork doubled and singled, and Tayton Stroh tripled for Brandon Valley. Matt Brown doubled. Austin Rieter and Trey Sejnoha each had a hit in the victory.
Jacob Bergsten took the loss.
Vermillion 7, S.F. Post 15 0
VERMILLION — Jake Jensen tossed a five-hit shutout, striking out six, as Vermillion blanked Sioux Falls Post 15 on Friday.
Connor Saunders went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for Vermillion. Willis Robertson had two hits and two RBI. Jack Kratz added a double in the victory.
Wesley Stroh had two of Sioux Falls’ five hits. Luke Nelson, Noah Willis and Camden Hvam each had a hit.
Brycen Top took the loss, striking out seven in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
Brandon Valley 9, S.F. Post 15 0
VERMILLION — Two Brandon Valley pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as it blanked Sioux Falls Post 15 9-0 on Friday.
Austin Reiter went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI for Brandon Valley. Daniel Buyten went 3-for-4. Ty Peyton doubled and singled. Cole Frisbie and Matt Brown each doubled. Evan Eberspacher added a hit in the victory.
Wesley Stroh had two of Sioux Falls’ four hits. Luke Nelson doubled and Dirk Fornwald added a hit in the effort.
Tayden Mitchell struck out six batters over five innings for the win. Sam Sejnoha struck out three in two innings of one-hit relief. L Weis took the loss, with Riley Stewart striking out five in 4 2/3 innings of relief.
Sturgis 12, Becker 5
VERMILLION — David Anderson went 4-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and five RBI as Sturgis downed Becker 12-5 on Friday.
R.J. Andrzeiewski and Dawson Inhofer each doubled and singled for Sturgis. Ridge Inhofer also doubled. Dustin Allen, Conner Cruickshank, Adam Flohr and Kain Peters each had a hit in the victory.
Jacob Bergsten and Josh Groskruetz each had two hits for Becker. Ben Dumonceaux and Elliott Carlson each had a hit.
Hunter Janzen picked up the win, striking out four in five innings of work. Dumonceaux took the loss.
Vermillion 8, Sturgis 0
VERMILLION — Ben Burbach tossed a two-hit shutout as Vermillion downed Sturgis 8-0 on Friday.
Jack Kratz had two hits and Burbach doubled, driving in three, for Vermillion. Willis Robertson and Jace Jensen each had a hit in the victory.
Dustin Allen and David Anderson each had a hit for Sturgis.
Burbach struck out one in the victory. Sam Kooima took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.