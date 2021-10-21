MOUNT VERNON — Beresford’s Tate Van Otterloo found Isaiah Richards in the endzone on the final play of the game, giving the Bulldogs a 27-24 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton in the opening round of the Class 11B football playoffs on Thursday.
Beresford, 6-3, will travel to Aberdeen Roncalli for the quarterfinals on Oct. 28.
Van Otterloo passed for 339 yards and three scores, and rushed for a score for Beresford. Richards had 14 catches for 189 yards and two scores. Jake Goblirsch had the other touchdown catch for the Watchdogs.
Lincoln Klooz had 112 yards rushing and two scores for MVP. Reed Rus had 84 yards and two scores for the Titans.
Ashton Tjaden had eight tackles, including a sack, for the Beresford defense. Nehehmiah Wipf made seven stops.
Griffin Tobin had 10 tackles for the MVP defense. Klooz and Chris Mayer each had nine stops.
BERESFORD (6-3) 0 7 7 13 — 27
MVP (7-2) 0 6 6 12 — 24
