Drew Lawrence understands that he is coaching a group of good people and players this season on the Yankton Post 12 baseball team.
Still, when helping to decide who the Yankton Baseball Association would select as the recipient of the Kyle Mueller Memorial Scholarship, given to “the senior player (who mirrors) who Kyle was on and off the baseball field by excelling in academics, having a strong work ethic and showing dedication and passion for the game” among other important criteria such as sportsmanship, character, and integrity, he described his decision as an easy one — Josh Sheldon.
“(Josh) is my kids’ (Mason and Bode’s) favorite player because of the way he interacts with them in the dugout and what a good person he is,” Lawrence said. “Josh was an easy pick. I told the players that he was an easy pick, but it was hard because all of them are good kids. All of them are good players, but Josh embodies everything that we want about Yankton baseball.”
Sheldon, who is batting .277 with six runs and four RBIs as well as posting a 2.49 ERA in 19.2 innings pitched with 14 strikeouts on the mound, was honored to receive an award in Kyle Mueller’s name.
“It was a nice (honor) to be able to (receive), especially after what he did for the surrounding area, being an umpire and a great person,” Sheldon said.
In the Kyle Mueller Classic, Yankton beat Lincoln Southeast 8-6 in eight innings to win the championship game Jun. 4. Sheldon was quick to credit the all-around effort from the team.
“Everybody was playing,” he said. “The depth guys were ready to come in and play when they had to. It’s good for the team in general to get games in and play other teams you don’t always play.”
Sheldon started out the legion season at first base before circumstances forced a move to third base on days where he does not pitch. He said he is always “ready to go” regardless of the circumstances that are presented to him.
“When he came into the YBA program, he was a kid that was put on a team he didn’t want to be put on right away,” Lawrence said. “He didn’t say much. All he did was work harder.
“Last year he was split between legion and junior legion going back and forth. Josh didn’t complain about it. He took it as an opportunity to get better. He’s worked so hard (to where) he created a spot where he’s playing almost every single game for us. As a coach and teacher, I am very proud of him.”
Lawrence added that “it’s fun to be able to see the progress” of a player with the work ethic Sheldon presents.
“Everyone knows he’s a great kid and that he was going to work hard,” Lawrence said. “It’s cool to see that he’s out here and being productive at the legion level.”
Sheldon is a part of the group of seniors that led the Yankton Bucks to a Class AA State Basketball title. He added he enjoys playing multiple sports with the same group of friends.
“It was amazing because we all know how much work each other had put in,” he said. “You wanted to match that person so we could all be successful. It was a great end of that season.”
During the tournament, the Bucks wore “For Tara” warm-up shirts to honor Sheldon’s late mother, Tara, who passed away in February.
“It was amazing because me, my brother (Matthew, who is also on Post 12) and the rest of my family knew there were others out there that support us and they’re always there to help us,” Sheldon said.
Josh Sheldon plans to major in human biology and pre-med at South Dakota State University, a route he was inspired to take by his mother, who worked as a pharmacist.
“I knew I wanted to go the med route,” Sheldon said. “I like helping people and doing what I can to support others. It’s a good way that I’ll be able to make an impact.”
“Him being able to do that and honor his mom has a special thing,” Lawrence said. “It’s great for his family to know what great kids they have. That didn’t happen by accident. That was a result of his dad (Todd) and mom being really good parents and as a group being able to have really good kids. It’s cool that he’s going to do that. I know he’s going to be successful in anything he decides to do.”
On the field, Sheldon said the team is “going to stick together and keep fighting no matter the results of our games” in preparation for hosting the Legion Class A State Tournament.
“We know what we’re capable of and the things we will be able to do later this postseason,” he said.
The state tournament takes place July 25-29 at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Today (Wednesday), Post 12 plays Sioux Falls West Post 15 at noon and Sioux Falls East at 7 p.m. at Riverside Field.
