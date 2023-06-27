Josh Sheldon
Yankton's Josh Sheldon runs towards third base during Post 12's contest against Blair, Nebraska, in an American Legion baseball game earlier this season. Sheldon was chosen as the inaugural winner of the Kyle Mueller Memorial Scholarship.

 Eric Bean/P&D

Drew Lawrence understands that he is coaching a group of good people and players this season on the Yankton Post 12 baseball team.

Still, when helping to decide who the Yankton Baseball Association would select as the recipient of the Kyle Mueller Memorial Scholarship, given to “the senior player (who mirrors) who Kyle was on and off the baseball field by excelling in academics, having a strong work ethic and showing dedication and passion for the game” among other important criteria such as sportsmanship, character, and integrity, he described his decision as an easy one — Josh Sheldon.

