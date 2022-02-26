VERMILLION – The all-time leader in games played. The all-time blocks leader. Three 1,000 point scorers. A 128-26 record.
The accolades go on for the four seniors of the South Dakota women’s basketball team, all of which were honored prior to Saturday’s home finale against Oral Roberts.
“It was fun to do it as a group, having our families down there,” USD senior Chloe Lamb said. “We’ve been through a lot togethers, and our families have too… I thought the crowd was really good, we had a really good turnout, and that’s always fun. Just a special day and I thought we played well along with it, which is the cherry on top.”
Lamb, Hannah Sjerven, Liv Korngable and Regan Sankey, joined by family, were honored by Plitzuweit and her staff prior to tip-off. Each senior started for the Coyotes Saturday, as the Coyotes ran away with a 78-49 win over Oral Roberts.
The seniors were surprised during starting lineup introductions, as each player’s parents filmed a video that displayed in the arena introducing their senior.
“We didn’t know that was going to happen,” Sankey said. “I thought it was really cool. We weren’t really expecting it, but it’s nice to see those familiar faces on the big screen and it reminds you of home, so it was a nice little gift.”
Once the game got rolling, the Coyotes and Golden Eagles went shot for shot early on. The Coyotes held a 20-16 lead after one quarter, in large part to seven points from freshman Grace Larkins, who finished with 16 points on the afternoon.
The Coyotes grew their four point lead to 10 by halftime, and another third quarter scoring burst doubled the Coyote advantage and then some. A 10-point 38-28 lead became a 22-point 55-33 lead after three.
“We played with a lot of purpose today, a lot of meaning,” Korngable said. “That definitely gave us a little surge, kind of reminded you of how much you have to play for and all the opportunities and people who’ve supported us. It was our pleasure to play with some fire today for them.”
With the lead near 30 points, and the Coyote seniors on the floor, Plitzuweit subbed out each senior one by one during a dead ball for each senior to be announced and receive a standing ovation.
“They’re kids that took a chance on us with starting the program with a new staff and they’re young ladies who are very competitive,” Plitzuweit said. “They have a great deal of accolades, but they’re very caring and nurturing on top of being highly competitive, and that’s a really good blend.”
Korngable and Lamb tallied 16 points each in the win. Freshman Kyah Watson led the Coyotes with 18 points, including three made threes in a row.
Oral Roberts’ Tirzah Moore tallied 18 points to lead the Golden Eagles.
The Coyotes have a quick turnaround for their season finale Monday at Western Illinois. The Coyotes (16-1 in conference) are half a game behind South Dakota State (17-1) as the Jacks concluded regular season play with a win over Kansas City Saturday afternoon.
“They hopefully have time to spend time with family today and then tomorrow, we’ve got to lock back in and refocus,” Plitzuweit said. “We haven’t been in this type of situation in a while, so it’s going to be important that, physically, we get ready to do this again.”
If the Coyotes win Monday, the tie between USD and SDSU for the no. 1 seed in the Summit League Tournament would come down to NET rankings. Entering play Saturday, South Dakota State was one spot ahead of the Coyotes in the NET ranking.
“One game at a time, that’s always our mentality and you have to keep that,” Sjerven said.
ORAL ROBERTS (15-14, 10-8)
Tirzah Moore 8-13 2-4 18, Katie Scott 0-5 5-6 5, Hannah Cooper 1-5 3-3 5, Ariel Walker 1-5 0-0 2, Keni Jo Lippe 1-6 2-2 4, Delaney Nix 2-7 0-0 6, Regan Schumacher 0-2 2-2 2, Trinity Moore 2-5 0-0 4, Faith Paramore 1-6 0-0 3, Hannah Giddey 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16-55 14-17 49
SOUTH DAKOTA (23-5, 16-1)
Chloe Lamb 7-13 2-2 16, Liv Korngable 7-8 0-0 16, Hannah Sjerven 2-7 5-6 9, Regan Sankey 0-2 1-2 1, Maddie Krull 1-5 0-0 2, Kyah Watson 7-11 0-0 18, Grace Larkins 6-8 3-3 16, Macy Guebert 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 30-55 11-13 78
ORU 16 12 5 16 – 49
USD 20 18 17 23 –78
Three-Pointers: USD 7-22 (Watson 4-6, Korngable 2-2, Larkins 1-2, Guebert 0-1, Krull 0-2, Sankey 0-2, Sjerven 0-3, Lamb 0-4), ORU 3-21 (Nix 2-7, Paramore 1-5, Lippe 0-1, Schumacher 0-1, Walker 0-2, Moore 0-2, Cooper 0-3). Rebounds: USD 33 (Sjerven 5, Krull 5, Watson 5), ORU 31 (Moore 5, Scott 5). Assists: USD 13 (Larkins 4), ORU 11 (Lippe 4). Steals: USD 11 (Sjerven 3), ORU 7 (Moore 3). Blocked Shots: USD 3 (Sjerven 2), ORU 0. Personal Fouls: ORU 18, USD 17. Fouled Out: ORU 1, USD 0. Turnovers: ORU 17, USD 13.
