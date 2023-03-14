Viborg-Hurley’s Coral Mason was named the Most Valuable Player in the Cornbelt Conference Sunday.
Mason made First-Team All-Conference along with teammate Denae Mach for the league champion Cougars (7-0). Fellow teammates Estelle Lee (Second Team) and Charley Nelson (Third Team) were also honored.
Freeman’s Kate Miller was named First-Team All-Conference. Her teammates Erin Uecker (Second Team) and Ashlin Jacobsen (Third Team) also received honors.
Irene-Wakonda’s Emma Marshall was named Second Team, while Menno’s Ashton Massey earned Third Team honors.
FIRST TEAM: Coral Mason, Viborg-Hurley; Abby Aslesen, Howard; Denae Mach, Viborg-Hurley; Kate Connor, Howard; Kate Miller, Freeman
SECOND TEAM: Eliza Oltmanns, Hanson; Emma Marshall, Irene-Wakonda; Estelle Lee, Viborg-Hurley; Taziah Hawkins, Hanson; Erin Uecker, Freeman
THIRD TEAM: Annalyse Weber, Hanson; Ashton Massey, Menno; Charley Nelson, Viborg-Hurley; Ashlin Jacobsen, Freeman; Trinity Palmquist, Howard; Natalie Becker, Canistota
