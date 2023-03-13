LOS ANGELES—Hits and runs were hard to come by for South Dakota in road games against Long Beach State and Loyola Marymount Monday in California. The Coyotes lost 4-1 and 6-0, respectively, to fall to 9-12 on the season.

South Dakota’s lone lead of the day game on doubles from Gabby Moser and Aleesia Sainz in the top of the third inning against Long Beach State. Starting pitcher Clara Edwards and the Coyote defense was able to hold that lead until the fifth. A hard hit ground ball from Cam Cecil got past Delaney White at first base and Cecil ended up at second. She scored the tying run two batters later on a base hit by pinch hitter Mikayla Ceballos.

