LOS ANGELES—Hits and runs were hard to come by for South Dakota in road games against Long Beach State and Loyola Marymount Monday in California. The Coyotes lost 4-1 and 6-0, respectively, to fall to 9-12 on the season.
South Dakota’s lone lead of the day game on doubles from Gabby Moser and Aleesia Sainz in the top of the third inning against Long Beach State. Starting pitcher Clara Edwards and the Coyote defense was able to hold that lead until the fifth. A hard hit ground ball from Cam Cecil got past Delaney White at first base and Cecil ended up at second. She scored the tying run two batters later on a base hit by pinch hitter Mikayla Ceballos.
Beach (10-14) plated the go-ahead runs in the sixth inning and got three perfect innings of relief from Eryka Gonzalez who earned the pitching victory.
UNLV transfer Jenna Perez struck out a season-high 15 Coyotes for Loyola Marymount in the afternoon contest. It was her third game this season with double-digit strikeouts. She allowed three hits, walked one, and got out of jams in the first and third innings when South Dakota had a runner on second base with one out.
South Dakota committed four errors defensively and that led to four unearned runs for the Lions (11-14) who totaled eight hits. Arianna Jaurequi was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead LMU.
Sainz and Moser combined for four of South Dakota’s six hits Monday. Sainz is 3-for-10 with a home run and three walks in four games in California. She has also played a wonderful hot corner for the Coyotes’ defense.
South Dakota continues play out west with a doubleheader against UC San Diego Tuesday. Due to expected weather, the start time of the opening game has been moved up to noon (PT).
