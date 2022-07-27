Yankton Teams Head To State
Evan Serck, right, and the Yankton Black Sox head to Watertown for the South Dakota Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament, beginning today (Thursday). The Yankton 14-under Lakers (Pierre) and 13-under Reds (Brookings) also begin state tournament play today, with the 13-14 year-old Greysox (Harrisburg) opening state play on Friday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Four teams from Yankton will play in their respective Class A youth baseball tournaments this weekend, with most of those events beginning today (Thursday).

The Yankton Black Sox will head to Watertown for the 16-under tournament. The Yankton Lakers will travel to Pierre for the 14-under tournament. The Yankton Reds head to Brookings for the 13-under tournament. The Yankton Greysox head to the 13-14 year-old tournament in Harrisburg, which begins on Friday.

