Four teams from Yankton will play in their respective Class A youth baseball tournaments this weekend, with most of those events beginning today (Thursday).
The Yankton Black Sox will head to Watertown for the 16-under tournament. The Yankton Lakers will travel to Pierre for the 14-under tournament. The Yankton Reds head to Brookings for the 13-under tournament. The Yankton Greysox head to the 13-14 year-old tournament in Harrisburg, which begins on Friday.
Here is a look at the Yankton teams as they prepare for their various state tournaments.
Black Sox
A mid-season slump — and snapping out of it — helped prepare the Yankton Black Sox (19-13-1) for a potential post-season run, according to coach Ethan Wishon.
“We started off very hot, then had a stretch where we lost six or seven in a row,” he said. “Once we overcame that, we understood that success and failure are what happen in baseball.”
The Black Sox will bring just 11 players to state, all but one of which has played in at least 23 games this season.
“All our guys can make plays and get hits,” Wishon said. “They’re impressive, a really good group.”
Offensively, Evan Serck (.404, 1 HR, 2 doubles, 3 triples, 13 RBI, 45 SB) and Matthew Sheldon (.400, 6 doubles, 5 triples, 17 RBI, 14 SB) have led the team in batting average. Cohen Zahrbock (.385, 25 RBI, 15 SB) has a team-best 12 triples. Easton Nelson (.300, 1 double, 2 triples, 12 RBI, 21 SB), Owen Wishon (.348, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 HR, 25 RBI, 31 SB) and Trey Sager (.317, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 20 RBI, 20 SB).
Kael Garry (.202, 2 doubles, 13 RBI), Kaden Hughes (.291, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 19 RBI), Trey Rothschadl (.217, 1 double, 8 RBI) and Mark Kathol (.203, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 20 RBI) have all had key hits. Nathan Pietila (.143, 3 RBI), who started the season as a team manager, has also contributed, posting a two-RBI game late in the season.
Eight different Yankton pitchers have at least one start, with eight different pitchers having four appearances or more.
Owen Wishon (3.47 ERA, 55 K in 36 1/3 IP) and Kathol (4.24 ERA, 21 K in 38 IP) will each likely go over 40 innings on the season this weekend. Garry (4.82 ERA, 28 K in 24 2/3 IP), Nelson (7.14 ERA, 19 K in 16 2/3 IP) and Sager (3.59 ERA, 28 K in 25 1/3 IP) all have four or more starts on the season. Zahrbock (1.78 ERA, 36 K in 23 2/3 IP) has a team-best 13 relief appearances. Serck (5.44 ERA, 4 K in 9 IP), Sheldon (0.88 ERA, 22 K in 16 IP), Hughes (1.56 ERA, 6 K in 9 IP) and Rothschadl (3 K in 4 2/3 IP) have all made three or more appearances on the mound.
“I like to say that we have eight guys we can rock with on the mound,” Coach Wishon said. “If not all 11.”
Coach Wishon’s goal for the weekend is simple: “Have fun.”
“I want them to enjoy the last tournament of the season,” he said. “There’s nothing we can do now other than go out and play, feed off each other’s good energy.”
The Black Sox will face Harrisburg Maroon today (Thursday), Brandon Valley on Friday and Rapid City Post 22 on Saturday in pool play.
Lakers
The Yankton Lakers (25-10) have built off a successful first campaign and continued to improve, according to coach Peyton Mueller.
“They’ve grown a lot,” he said. “They had a successful year last year, and we’ve seen a lot of individual players take big leaps this year.”
One of those players to take big leaps in 2022, according to Mueller, was Christian Weier. A player that missed most of the 2021 season due to injury, he has flourished on the mound, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.60 earned run average and 21 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
Weier is not alone in pitching well for the Lakers, Mueller noted.
“We have a very deep pitching staff,” he said. “We probably have eight guys that we would be very confident throwing out there against anybody.”
Besides Weier, Brennen Gilmore (5-1, 1.29 ERA, 7 K in 32 2/3 IP), Carter Boomsma (4-1, 1.65 ERA, 18 K in 29 2/3 IP), Sam Gokie (3-1, 1 save, 6.00 ERA, 17 K in 25 2/3 IP) and Boston Frick (3-2, 5.53 ERA, 15 K in 25 1/3 IP) all have three or more victories. Beck Ryken (2-1, 1.98 ERA, 13 K in 17 2/3 IP), Owen Eidsness (2-1, 1 save, 2.58 ERA, 8 K in 19 IP) and Easton Feser (1-1, 4.59 ERA, 15 K in 10 2/3 IP) have all pitched more than 10 innings on the season.
Part of the challenge Mueller and fellow coach Rex Ryken have had is keeping all those arms ready.
“We’ve had to make an effort not to go to the same guys,” Mueller said. “When we’ve only had a couple of games in a week, we’ve had to split up games. It’s a good thing to have.”
The Lakers have similarly split the workload offensively.
“When our lineup is on, our 2-3-4 guys are getting on base almost 50 percent of the time, and our 7-8-9 guys are getting on almost 40 percent of the time,” Mueller said. “One through nine, there are no easy outs.”
Feser (.443, 3 HR, 40 RBI, 6 doubles, 7 triples, 43 SB) leads the Lakers in several offensive categories. Gokie (.427, 10 doubles, 7 triples, 37 RBI, 22 SB) and Tate Beste (.451, 2 HR, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 31 RBI, 48 runs, 29 SB) are also batting over .400. Gavin Johnson (.384, 1 triple, 18 RBI) is just off that .400 clip. Ryken (.210, 1 double, 19 RBI, 14 SB), Eidsness (.143, 1 double, 3 RBI, 10 SB), Jace Sedlacek (.278, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 23 RBI, 19 SB), Gilmore (.237, 1 double, 10 RBI, 10 SB), Boomsma (.238, 2 doubles, 17 RBI, 14 SB) and Abe O’Brien (.288, 2 doubles, 26 SB) have all provided key moments on offense.
The Lakers face Mitchell today (Thursday), Pierre Friday and Sioux Falls East on Saturday. While Mueller wants his team to have fun, he also wants them to realize that they could bring home hardware if they play to their potential.
“If we do the fundamentals correctly, play our game and don’t get rattled, we have a very good chance of coming home with a trophy Sunday afternoon,” he said.
Reds
Don’t let the Reds’ 3-29 record fool you: they are a much better team than they were when they first came together two months ago.
“They’ve improved their overall knowledge of baseball. They’ve come from a place where it wasn’t good at all to where they understand a whole lot more about why we do what we do,” said Reds coach Shane Miller. “We’ve seen so much improvement. I’m excited about getting to see them moving up to higher levels.”
Damien Janish (53 K in 47 1/3 IP) and Isaac Olnes (37 K in 28 IP) have been the pitching workhorses for the Reds. Olnes (.413, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 21 RBI, 15 SB) has also been among the team’s offensive leaders.
“Damien is our most consistent pitcher. When he’s on the mound we have an opportunity to compete at a higher level,” Miller said. “Isaac is a talented player who has stepped forward as a leader.”
Jaxon Parmalee (14 K in 17 1/3 IP) hadn’t pitched before this season, but ended the regular season among the team leaders in innings pitched.
“Jaxon made a lot of improvements, not only mentally but on the field,” Miller said. “He’s mainly been a pitcher for us. He’d never pitched before, but he’s turned into one of our go-to guys out of the bullpen.”
Connor Bain (12 K in 15 1/3 IP), Madden McQuade (29 K in 17 IP) and Easton Schelhaas (13 K in 12 2/3 IP) have also seen plenty of time in the mound. All three have been regulars at the plate, with Schelhaas (2 doubles, 23 runs, 14 SB) batting .270, McQuad (12 doubles, 18 RBI, 15 SB) batting .440 and Bain (6 doubles, 23 runs) batting .230.
“Connor’s had a roller-coaster of a year. He’s been a big leader for the team,” Miller said. “Schelhaas is our hardest worker, and is also a big part of the leadership crew. McQuade is a forefront leader who’s gotten a lot better hitting and is a solid fielder.”
Ben Bohlmann (.341), Ryder Walsh (.231, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 11 RBI), Nate Myer (.207, 2 doubles, 12 SBI) and Logan Berndt (.233, 10 RBI) have all made improvements this season as well.
“Ben’s made a lot of strides, and he’s improved his overall athleticism as well,” Miller said. “Ryder’s gotten a lot better in the field. Nate’s biggest improvement has been his overall mindset. Logan’s a solid infielder — he makes every play and he’s swinging the bat better.”
The Reds opening pool play against Watertown on Friday, then will play either Harrisburg or Sioux Falls Post 15 on Saturday. They will play a placing game on Sunday, regardless of the outcome of the first two games.
“I want to see 100 percent effort all the time,” Miller said. “I want us to show off what we’ve been working on all year.”
Greysox
The Yankton Greysox have been at 21-13-1 season on doing the little things right, according to coach Collin Zahrbock.
“We’ve done a lot with fundamentals and basics, how the game works and how to play the game efficiently,” he said.
The Greysox have also been aggressive on the basepaths. Nine different players have double-digit stolen bases, led by Brett Taggart’s 44 stolen bases in 45 tries. As a team, the Greysox have 197 stolen bases with just 16 caught stealing, a 92.5% clip.
“We like to encourage stealing bases,” Zahrbock said. “We like to have very aggressive baserunners.”
Taggart (8 doubles, 3 triples, 25 RBI) also has a team-best .448 batting average. Aiden Mulder (.326, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 10 SB), Kaden Hunhoff (.342, 1 double, 1 triple, 17 SB), Devon Coke (.395, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 8 SB), Jack Brandt (.367, 2 doubles, 18 RBI, 27 SB), Ethan Carlson (.337, 10 doubles, 21 RBI, 29 SB), Dylan Howe (.380, 1 double, 1 triple, 30 RBI, 11 SB) and Liam Villanueva (.369, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 25 RBI, 11 SB) have all batted over .300 on the season.
Eli Anderson (.218, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 13 RBI, 17 SB), Dylan Hawgood (.105), Noah Hansen (.242) and Ryan Turner (.040) have all contributed offensively.
The Greysox have also had strong pitching, with the team recording more strikeouts (226) than walks (192).
“That’s where our pitching staff can be effective,” Zahrbock said. “At this age kids are more likely to hit themselves into outs than not.”
The Greysox face Watertown today (Thursday), Mitchell on Friday and Huron on Saturday in pool play. Zahrbock is confident that the squad can earn their way to Sunday’s championship rounds.
“Hopefully they show up wanting to play, wanting to win a state title,” he said. “They have the ability to do it. They just have to show up and play the best they can for a weekend.”
