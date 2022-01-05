The game almost didn’t happen, but the Mount Marty Lancer men’s basketball team persevered to give head coach Collin Authier his first conference win Wednesday night in Cimpl Arena.
As of an hour before tip-off, the Lancers were awaiting COVID-19 test results, hoping for negative results in order to play Wednesday night’s game, and the good news came.
“It was a challenging day,” Authier said. “We had to pass COVID tests an hour before the game and everybody came back negative thankfully, but we were an hour away from not playing this game. I prayed and kept on praying and hoping that those tests came back negative.”
The ability to play gave the Lancers a chance to take on the No. 23 Concordia Bulldogs on the Lancers' home floor, and an overtime 70-67 win capped off what will be a memorable day for many.
“I’m just proud of our guys, proud of our program and proud of the community and school,” Authier said. “It’s a big one at home, and one that we’re going to make sure that we enjoy.”
The Lancers jumped ahead 12-6 early in the first half, but a 7-0 run for the Bulldogs put Concordia in front. Concordia continued their run to build a nine-point advantage.
The Lancers weren’t going to fold, as the defense kept Concordia off the board for the final three minutes and the Lancers regained the lead with a late score from Elijah Pappas. Mount Marty led 28-27 at the half.
“One of our mottos is we’re not here to win halves, we’re here to win games,” Authier said. “When I was walking past our locker rooms, I heard four of our guys yelling that we’re not here to win halves, we’re here to win games. When they said that I knew we had it, I knew we had it, we’re starting to become a player driven program, which is what we need to be successful.”
The two sides continued to trade blows for the first 10 minutes of the second half. Neither side could stretch their lead out to more than five. For every Lancer run, there was a Bulldog response, and when the Bulldogs looked to have all the momentum, the Lancers would take it back.
After Concordia took a 45-41 lead, the Lancers responded with a 9-0, including back-to-back three-pointers from Pappas and Gio Diaz to give Mount Marty a 50-45 lead with eight minutes remaining.
Again, Concordia had a response, but they weren’t able to take the lead. After a 4-0 run, Tyrell Harper drove to the basket, hitting the shot plus the free throw on the foul and the Lancers were back in front by four.
Concordia then started an 8-0 scoring run before Harper made another basket through contact with 3:30 to play. The Lancers trailed 57-55 after the basket. A steal gave the Lancers an extra possession, but a missed shot from beyond the arc kept things put.
The Lancers got back within one 58-57, but a three-pointer from the game’s leading scorer, Carter Kent, gave Concordia a four-point lead. Harper responded on the other end to keep it a one score game 61-59.
The Lancers got a stop on the defensive end, and with 35 seconds left, the Lancers called timeout. Harper scored out of the timeout and Mount Marty had tied the game. Concordia missed multiple opportunities on the other end and the Lancers came down with the ball and 2.5 seconds to work with.
The in-bound play went to Allen Wilson but he missed the half-court heave, sending the game to overtime.
Overtime was controlled by the Lancers, despite never leading by more than a possession, the Lancer defense stepped up, and the offense got just enough to pull out the win.
Harper converted a put-back with a minute to play to give the Lancers a 67-66 lead and they were able to outlast the Bulldogs in the final minute.
Harper finished with 25 points and eight rebounds for the Lancers. Pappas added a 19 point-10 rebound double-double. Pappas also led the team with seven assists. Gio Diaz added 10 points off the bench. Kent was the lone Bulldog in double figures, scoring 35 points.
Entering the day without a conference win, having to undergo COVID-19 testing shortly before the game, playing in an overtime game and finding a way to win the game is quite the roller-coaster, but it is just another building block for Authier and the Lancers.
“We’re going to make sure we enjoy this, but it isn’t our destination,” Authier said. “This is a stepping stone in the process of what we’re doing, we’re building this program and this is just another step in the ladder of being able to build what we envisioned to be as a program.”
CONCORDIA (14-4, 7-3)
Carter Kent 10-20 11-12 35, Justin Wiersema 3-5 1-2 7, Gage Smith 2-8 0-0 5, Noah Schutte 1-5 4-7 6, AJ Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Sam Scarpelli 3-5 0-0 8, Klay Uher 0-2 1-2 1, Garrett Seagren 1-1 0-0 3, Ryan Holt 0-3 0-0 0, Tristan Smith 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 21-54 17-23 67.
MOUNT MARTY (5-14, 1-9)
Allen Wilson 3-7 2-2 9, Elijah Pappas 8-17 0-0 19, Tyrell Harper 9-15 5-7 25, Kade Stearns 1-4 0-0 3, Lincoln Jordre 0-3 1-2 1, Gio Diaz 3-10 1-2 10, Jonah Larson 1-8 1-1 3. TOTALS: 25-64 10-14 70.
At the Half: MMU 28, CU 27. Three-Pointers: MMU 10-31 (Diaz 3-7, Pappas 3-8, Harper 2-6, Wilson 1-3, Stearns 1-3, Larson 0-4), CU 8-25 (Kent 4-7, Scarpelli 2-3, Seagren 1-1, Smith 1-5, Wiersema 0-1, Schutte 0-2, Watson 0-3, Holt 0-3). Rebounds: CU 37 (Wiersema 6, Smith 6, Schutte 6), MMU 30 (Pappas 10). Assists: MMU 12 (Pappas 7), CU 11 (Kent 4). Steals: MMU 11 (Wilson 3, Harper 3), CU 4 (Wiersema 2). Blocked Shots: MMU 8 (Harper 7), CU 7 (Kent 3). Personal Fouls: MMU 22, CU 17. Fouled Out: MMU 1, CU 0. Turnovers: CU 16, MMU 9. Attendance 215.
