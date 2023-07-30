SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox survived a late rally, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to beat Brandon Valley 12-10 for the championship of the South Dakota State Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Sioux Falls.
Sam Gokie went 4-for-5 with two RBI, and Easton Feser went 2-for-4 with four RBI for Yankton, which finished with a 37-3 record and just one loss to a South Dakota opponent. Tate Beste had two hits, three RBI and four runs scored. Jace Sedlacek also had two hits. Christian Weier added a hit in the victory.
Beste picked up the win in relief, striking out two in his three innings of work. Weier started, striking out three in his four innings of work.
Yankton led 10-0 after the top of the fifth, but Brandon Valley rallied for eight runs in the bottom of the inning, then two more in the sixth to tie the game. Yankton regained the lead in the seventh on a double-steal and a Sedlacek RBI single.
Black Sox 2, Renner Dukes 0
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox advanced to the championship of the South Dakota Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament with a 2-0 victory over the Renner Dukes on Sunday.
Sam Gokie and Easton Feser each had a hit for Yankton, with Gokie driving in a run.
Gokie pitched six innings, striking out three, for the victory. Christian Weier pitched an inning of scoreless relief.
