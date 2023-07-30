SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox survived a late rally, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to beat Brandon Valley 12-10 for the championship of the South Dakota State Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Sioux Falls.

Sam Gokie went 4-for-5 with two RBI, and Easton Feser went 2-for-4 with four RBI for Yankton, which finished with a 37-3 record and just one loss to a South Dakota opponent. Tate Beste had two hits, three RBI and four runs scored. Jace Sedlacek also had two hits. Christian Weier added a hit in the victory.

