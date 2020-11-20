WATERTOWN — Dakota Valley has followed through on its season-long goal.
The Panthers wanted to return to the Class A state championship match.
They accomplished that feat with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 sweep of Parker in Friday night’s semifinals at the South Dakota Class A State Volleyball Tournament in Watertown.
Sophia Atchison recorded 12 kills and 14 digs, and Rachel Rosenquist had 10 kills and 13 digs in the victory for Dakota Valley (17-5), which will play top-seeded Sioux Falls Christian in tonight’s (Saturday) 7 p.m. championship match.
It will mark the fourth time since 2012 that the two programs have met in the finals, and second in a row.
Parker (19-8), which will play for third place today, got seven kills from Brooke Berens, 20 set assists from Cierra Mohr and 13 digs from Breana Jensen.
